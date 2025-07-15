I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Social Media Reactions Land; Jennifer Love Hewitt Teases "Jaw-Dropping" Ending

The first social media reactions to Sony Pictures' I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel are now online, as star Jennifer Love Hewitt teases what sounds like a fairly shocking ending...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Sony Pictures' I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel arrives in theaters this Friday, and the first social media reactions have now been shared online.

Somewhat surprisingly after the lukewarm response to the trailers, the new IKWYDLS is getting very positive feedback from those who have seen it, with one critic noting that the movie did a much better job of reviving a classic slasher franchise than the recent Scream films.

THR caught up with star Jennifer Love Hewitt on the red carpet of the premiere, and without delving into spoilers, asked if she was shocked by the "jaw-dropping" ending.

"I will say that in thinking about it and watching the other movies before filming this new one, it makes sense. [Writer’s Note: I then asked Hewitt if she was referring to a specific scene from an earlier movie, and she confirmed that I was on the right track.]"

In a separate interview with Extra, Hewitt revealed that the movie does have a post-credits scene.

According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."

Yes, that is basically the exact same plot as the original (no big surprise there). The only real difference is that our young protagonists will consult two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help as they're getting picked off.

You can check out the latest trailer below.

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.

OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 7/15/2025, 2:29 PM
JLH...hot AF still.
I know what I'd like to do every summer with her if you know what I mean ..🤣
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/15/2025, 2:41 PM
@OptimusInTime - *every season
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/15/2025, 2:31 PM
So, my wife doesn't follow pop culture at all like I do so I always like to see her reaction to things like this. We're sitting in the theatre waiting for Jurassic Park and the trailer comes on. She figures out what it is fairly quickly and has kind of an eye roll reaction. Then Freddie Prinze Jr pops up "wait, what?" then the JLH reveal "WHAAAT!?!"

and now she wants to see it. I think people here forget that's how a large portion of general audiences learn about these projects.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/15/2025, 2:35 PM
@SATW42 - Horror is having a good resurgence as of late. So I think the movie will do well due to Nostalgia and word of mouth.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2025, 2:32 PM
does the killer bitch & whine in this film?
also the suit looks way too baggy
User Comment Image
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 7/15/2025, 2:47 PM
@harryba11zack - lol!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/15/2025, 2:41 PM
Embargo drops in just a bit I believe.

Stoked to see this Thursday!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/15/2025, 2:58 PM
Her bazingas were jaw dropping back in the day.


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2025, 3:08 PM
So if she’s going back and watching the others for seamlessness into the new movies plot, I assume the killer in this is a cast member from 1 or 2 we previously thought dead? Any chance Phillips survived? It ain’t Jack Black(though I’m all for that).
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2025, 3:09 PM
@FrankenDad - Phillipe*
Autocorrect got me

