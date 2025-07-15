I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Social Media Reactions Land; Jennifer Love Hewitt Teases "Jaw-Dropping" Ending

Sony Pictures' I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel arrives in theaters this Friday, and the first social media reactions have now been shared online.
Somewhat surprisingly after the lukewarm response to the trailers, the new IKWYDLS is getting very positive feedback from those who have seen it, with one critic noting that the movie did a much better job of reviving a classic slasher franchise than the recent Scream films.
THR caught up with star Jennifer Love Hewitt on the red carpet of the premiere, and without delving into spoilers, asked if she was shocked by the "jaw-dropping" ending.
"I will say that in thinking about it and watching the other movies before filming this new one, it makes sense. [Writer’s Note: I then asked Hewitt if she was referring to a specific scene from an earlier movie, and she confirmed that I was on the right track.]"
In a separate interview with Extra, Hewitt revealed that the movie does have a post-credits scene.
According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."
Yes, that is basically the exact same plot as the original (no big surprise there). The only real difference is that our young protagonists will consult two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help as they're getting picked off.
You can check out the latest trailer below.
I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.
Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.
Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.