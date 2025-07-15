I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Social Media Reactions Land; Jennifer Love Hewitt Teases "Jaw-Dropping" Ending

Sony Pictures' I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel arrives in theaters this Friday, and the first social media reactions have now been shared online.

Somewhat surprisingly after the lukewarm response to the trailers, the new IKWYDLS is getting very positive feedback from those who have seen it, with one critic noting that the movie did a much better job of reviving a classic slasher franchise than the recent Scream films.

THR caught up with star Jennifer Love Hewitt on the red carpet of the premiere, and without delving into spoilers, asked if she was shocked by the "jaw-dropping" ending.

"I will say that in thinking about it and watching the other movies before filming this new one, it makes sense. [Writer’s Note: I then asked Hewitt if she was referring to a specific scene from an earlier movie, and she confirmed that I was on the right track.]"

In a separate interview with Extra, Hewitt revealed that the movie does have a post-credits scene.

Jennifer Love Hewitt confirms 'I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER' credits surprise.



(Via: @extratv) #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer pic.twitter.com/FfcOF9ERRV — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3) July 15, 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer is the perfect legacy sequel and everything the new Scream movies should have been but weren’t.



Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clearly loves this franchise and handles it with such love and care. She takes some pretty big swings with the script and has… pic.twitter.com/JCpMqDeMjO — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 15, 2025

I can finally talk about #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer, which was my favorite movie of 2025 so far to the point where I literally left the theater saying I wanted to see it again immediately. The cast was phenomenal, new and returning. They all worked so well off of each other. pic.twitter.com/UlvWap5t9q — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) July 15, 2025

#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is one of the greatest legacy sequels! With excellent kills, a thrilling pace & a fantastic ensemble, notably Love Hewitt & Prinze Jr. who DELIVERED some of the best parts of the movie.



It's undeniably a perfect summer slasher classic.



AVOID SPOILERS! pic.twitter.com/uefG207bwy — 🔸 Juan* – Box Office Expert (@filmsbyJuan) July 15, 2025

This movie is so good lawdd fans are about to lose their minds! #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer pic.twitter.com/rN8Dp0GChl — christian (@ghostybando) July 15, 2025

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER hooked me all over again! This new chapter brings those classic chills and brand new kills, and I was living for every wicked legacy callback.



Seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. show up? My 90s heart was not ready. From start to… pic.twitter.com/seBddNbbfr — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) July 15, 2025

According to the synopsis, the movie follows "five friends who inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, and cover it up by making a pact to take the secret to the grave. A year later, someone seeks revenge while making it clear they know what they did last summer."

Yes, that is basically the exact same plot as the original (no big surprise there). The only real difference is that our young protagonists will consult two survivors of the Southport Massacre of 1997 for help as they're getting picked off.

You can check out the latest trailer below.

I Know What You Did Last Summer already has a couple of sequels in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, but neither was as successful as the first, so it's hardly surprising that Sony would be taking a page out of the new Halloween trilogy's play book and ignoring everything that came after the original.

Prime Video also released a small-screen spin-off in 2021, but the show was cancelled after a single season.

Robinson (Do Revenge, Someone Great) directs the new movie, with Leah McKendrick (Deviant Love; M.F.A.) penning the script, which is based on an original sequel idea she developed with Robinson.