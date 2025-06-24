THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 2: The Nightmare Is Far From Over In First Trailer For Lionsgate's Slasher Sequel

THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 2: The Nightmare Is Far From Over In First Trailer For Lionsgate's Slasher Sequel

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for the next movie in Renny Harlin's Strangers prequel trilogy, and it finds final girl Madelaine Petsch fighting for survival...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

"Face the town or become its next story."

Despite finding its way on to many a worst of the year lists when it released in theaters last May, The Strangers - Chapter 1 ended up taking in a respectable $48 million worldwide on a modest budget of $8.5 million, which means we're getting at least one more movie... whether we like it or not!

The Strangers - Chapter 2 comes our way on September 26, and Lionsgate has now shared the first trailer and a new poster for the home-invasion slasher sequel.

After narrowly surviving the harrowing events of the previous movie, beleaguered final girl Maya (Madelaine Petsch) wakes up in a hospital bed next to her (very) dead boyfriend, only to come to the realization that the nightmare is far from over.

The official synopsis reads: "The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way." 

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

Director Renny Harlin shot the entire trilogy back-to-back, so even if Chapter 2 underperforms at the box office, we will most likely see that final movie at some point (try to contain your excitement),

"[It was] the challenge of a lifetime, but I also really embraced it," the filmmaker said in a recent interview. "On a Monday morning, I could be shooting the second chapter, and Monday afternoon I could be shooting the first chapter, and Tuesday morning I could be shooting the third chapter. it was incredibly demanding for the actors, for the continuity in terms of the make-up and wardrobe, and for my director of photography, because we wanted to create a visual language that develops so that the movies get bigger, more epic, as we go [on]. It just kept all of our juices pumping all the time"

The Strangers - Chapter 2 was written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland, based on Characters Created by Bryan Bertino. Courtney Solomon, p.g.a., Mark Canton, p.g.a., Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, and Charlie Dombek are on board as producers. The cast also includes Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath.

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Character Posters Spotlight Julie James & Some Fresh Fisherman Fodder
Related:

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Character Posters Spotlight Julie James & Some Fresh Fisherman Fodder
WEAPONS: People Die In Really Weird Ways In Creepy New Trailer For Zach Cregger's BARBARIAN Follow-Up
Recommended For You:

WEAPONS: "People Die In Really Weird Ways" In Creepy New Trailer For Zach Cregger's BARBARIAN Follow-Up

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
stephhurry
stephhurry - 6/24/2025, 7:28 PM
Trash
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 6/24/2025, 8:00 PM
For the record, Rachel, I also enjoy Xanax.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/24/2025, 8:31 PM
Did the first one do poorly? I never caught it, but I feel like I remember it not doing well.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder