THE MUMMY Director Lee Cronin Announces That Horror Reboot Is "All Wrapped Up" With First BTS Photo

The Mummy is set to rise from its tomb once again, with director Lee Cronin taking the helm of a new movie from Blumhouse/Atomic Monster. Now, the Evil Dead Rise filmmaker has announced that principal photography is "all wrapped up.".

Cronin also shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the movie's set. Although it's not particularly revealing, it does give us a look at the project's official logo on the back of a director's chair along with what appears to be the titular monster's resting place.

The Mummy reboot is set to star Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Veronica Falcón, May Calamawy, and May Elghety. No details on any of the characters they'll play have been disclosed.

Coming off the success of his thrillingly nasty Evil Dead Rise revival (check out our review here), Cronin was announced as director of an untitled horror project with a release date of April 17, 2026. Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Warner Bros. later revealed that it will actually be a new take on the classic Universal Monster.

Cronin also penned the script.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," said Cronin in a statement when production commenced.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing the film, with James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville on board as producers. Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

Though plot details are still under wraps, we do know that this project will have nothing to do with Stephen Sommers' 1999 movie starring Brendan Fraser, nor 2017's notorious flop starring Tom Cruise.

There have been reports that another movie set in Sommers' Mummy universe is also in development, however. Previous rumors have claimed that a new reboot or direct sequel to the original might be in the works, but insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that the project is actually going to be a prequel.

We don't have much more to go on for the time being, but Wes Tooke (Midway, The Rescue) is said to be attached to pen the script.

When asked if he might be interested in reprising his most famous role in a 2023 interview, Fraser seemed more than willing to return to battle the forces of darkness.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”