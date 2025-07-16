Galactus' Face Is (Almost) Fully Revealed In Action-Packed New TV Spot For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

The latest TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows more of Marvel's First Family in action as they assemble to do battle with the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus.

Watch closely, and when the Human Torch flames on and attacks the villain, we get our best look yet at Galactus' face. Ralph Ineson certainly looks the part, and we know the Nosferatu star has the right voice to bring him to life on screen.

The promo also shows Mister Fantastic on the attack, and despite the obvious size difference, this team will clearly give its all to take down the Celestial being threatening their world.

Discussing his approach to playing Johnny Storm, actor Joseph Quinn recently said, "He’s a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he’s funny. Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally."

"He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don’t think so," he continued. "This version of Johnny is less callous with other people’s feelings, and hopefully there’s a self-awareness about what’s driving that attention-seeking behavior."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman added, "He is really smart. He’s on that spaceship for a reason, and I think sometimes people forget that in various comic stories, he’s been one of the most heroic of them, even if he’s undercutting his heroism at every turn through humor. He’s Sue’s brother, which means they are cut from similar cloth."

A more heroic Human Torch isn't a bad thing, and this lines up with how Johnny has been portrayed on the page in recent years (in Ryan North's stellar Fantastic Four run, for example).

Watch this new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.