AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Unlikely To Be Released This Week...And It May Not Be Coming Next Week Either

Rumours have been swirling all month that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday would be released this week. Today was looking like a strong possibility, but when DC Studios announced the Supergirl teaser's premiere, it seemed unlikely.

It's also a little hard to believe that Marvel Studios would drop a trailer for a movie this big without teasing it in advance.

Multiple sources are reporting that Disney has pulled a planned trailer release for today because it doesn't want to be overshadowed by Supergirl (we've similarly heard that it was for The Mandalorian and Grogu, not Avengers: Doomsday).

Daniel Richtman is now reporting that it "doesn't sound like [the Avengers: Doomsday trailer is] releasing next week either," with reliable runtime and trailer release date leaker @Cryptic4KQual adding, "If you're going to an Advanced Screening of Avatar, I'm happy for you. You're among the first to see it publicly. We can only hope for an online release Christmas week."

In other words, like The Odyssey's teaser earlier this year, it seems the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will play exclusively in theaters before Avatar: Fire and Ash before being released online...eventually.

This makes sense, as we've repeatedly heard that the plan is to use the footage to increase interest in James Cameron's Avatar threequel; that obviously wouldn't work if it had already been online for a week! Unfortunately, this means our first look at Avengers: Doomsday could be whatever someone manages to film on their phone next Thursday.

Trailers have been released on Christmas Day before now, but if this information is accurate, we'd place a bet on Monday, December 22.

Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, you can always relive March's Avengers: Doomsday casting reveal.

