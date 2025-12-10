SUPERGIRL Trailer Teaser Features Krypton First Look And Kara Taking Flight; Times Square Countdown Revealed

The first trailer for Supergirl lands tomorrow, and following today's poster reveal, we have a teaser featuring a few never-before-seen snippets of footage from the next DC Studios movie.

Like Star-Lord before her, Kara Zor-El can be seen listening to what appears to be a Walkman (she's rocking out to Blondie's 1980 classic "Call Me"). We're then treated to a first look at the hero taking flight and the DCU's take on Krypton; keep your eyes peeled, and you'll spot David Krumholtz as Zor-El.

We also see the Woman of Tomorrow being held at gunpoint alongside Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll, and a shot of the Maiden Of Might enjoying a drink. As we're sure you'll remember, she travels to planets with red suns to get drunk.

This is the first DC Studios project not written and directed by James Gunn, but the filmmaker has clearly had an influence. He cast Milly Alcock as Supergirl before Cruella director Craig Gillespie came on board, so this character is clearly important to him.

Earlier today, we told you about a countdown in Times Square that would end at 1.15pm ET. When the Supergirl poster dropped at 12pm, it seemed likely that another announcement might follow. For example, the launch of DC Studios' official social media accounts a week after DC Comics finally got its own pages.

Well, the countdown reached zero, and an advert for another company came up. A few screens played the teaser shared here, while the main one simply displayed the Supergirl logo. So, nothing to write home about, unfortunately.

Check out the trailer teaser for Supergirl below, and check back here tomorrow for the trailer.

"DC Studios' 'Supergirl' hits theaters this summer, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl," a recently released—believed to be official—synopsis reveals. "When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion."

"Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.