"Truth, Justice, Whatever": SUPERGIRL First Poster Hits As Trailer Is Confirmed For TOMORROW

&quot;Truth, Justice, Whatever&quot;: SUPERGIRL First Poster Hits As Trailer Is Confirmed For TOMORROW

DC Studios has released the first poster for Supergirl and it boasts the tagline, "Truth, Justice, Whatever." We also have a confirmed date and time for the trailer.

Dec 10, 2025
While we still don't know what DC Studios' countdown is leading to, roughly an hour from now as we write this, it's been confirmed that the first Supergirl trailer arrives tomorrow at 12pm ET/9am PT/5pm BST.

With that comes the first poster for the movie and a tagline that states, "Truth, Justice, Whatever," a clear sign that the DCU's Woman of Tomorrow has a very different attitude to her cousin, Superman. After what we saw from her in the Man of Steel's movie, it makes sense for Kara Zor-El to have a more cavalier attitude.

It's also been confirmed that Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones) is scoring Supergirl, an exciting development for a movie that's already generating lots of interest among DC fans. It is, after all, based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic. 

As for tomorrow's trailer launch, it's unclear whether we're getting an Avengers: Doomsday teaser that will go head-to-head with the Maiden of Might. If that sneak peek were on the way, you'd think Marvel Studios would have announced it by now. 

There are rumblings on social media that tomorrow's Disney trailer was going to be for The Mandalorian and Grogu and that it's been delayed to avoid clashing with Supergirl. If so, Avengers: Doomsday arriving online—the 17th, perhaps–right before it plays in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash next weekend is looking increasingly likely. 

"DC Studios' 'Supergirl' hits theaters this summer, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl," a recently released—believed to be official—synopsis reveals. "When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion."

"Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

