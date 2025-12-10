AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Behind The Scenes Photos Tease The Movie's Practical Locations - Possible SPOILERS

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is right around the corner, and with any luck, it will bring an end to the seemingly endless rumours and fake leaks. After all, an official first look should finally reveal what's really to come in the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame follow-up.

Miraculously, Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers managed to wrap production on Avengers: Doomsday without a single set photo doing the rounds online. We saw a couple of locations from afar, but that was really it. Not a single cast member was ever revealed.

That looks set to remain the case for the time being, but we needn't worry that Avengers: Doomsday was shot entirely on soundstages.

Camera & Steadicam Operator Hannah Jell has shared some photos, revealing a handful of real-world locations that the movie was filmed at. We see a forest and a desert, with many fans theorising that the former could be Latveria, and the latter likely The Void. Time will tell on that front.

"We did so many of those movies in a row that you sort of forget about the pressure," Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo said earlier this year. "The job is so all-encompassing and so intense that you can’t really think about, 'Well, what are people going to feel or think about this?' All you can think about is, 'Is this a good story that we want to tell or not? Why are we doing it?'"

In fact, it was falling in love with the story they created that sold the Russos on reassembling the Avengers. "So we’re exclusively focused on the storytelling right now," he continued. "And that’s the thing that brought us back - an idea for a story where we went, 'That’s a really, really interesting story to tell.'"

The filmmaker added, "And now we’re just focused on executing that idea. Pressure and fear usually make for very poor decision-making. So hopefully we just stay calm and keep making the stories the way we like to see them."

Take a closer look at some of Avengers: Doomsday's practical sets in the social posts below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.