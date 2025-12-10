RUMOR: The AVENGERS Will Face Some Incredibly Powerful Villains Post-SECRET WARS - Possible SPOILERS

The Avengers have obviously faced some formidable foes over the years in the MCU, and Doctor Doom might well turn out to be their most powerful antagonist yet. Earth's Mightiest Heroes have yet to do battle with another team of villains (though the likes of Thanos and Ultron did have their legions), but that may change post-Secret Wars.

In the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, Alex Perez was asked which villains were being considered for future Avengers movies.

"Celestials are a big antagonist. Mephisto as well, but he’s being saved up for Midnight Sons. I also heard about the Masters of Evil being done at one point, with both Zemo and The Leader as members."

If this is accurate, the Masters of Evil could potentially turn out to be the deadliest foes the Avengers have ever encountered.

Zemo and the Leader would obviously bring more of an intellectual threat, but should Marvel decide to go down the Multiversal Masters of Evil route, we could also see the likes of Mephisto, Doctor Doom Supreme, Dark Phoenix, Berserker Wolverine, Kid Thanos, King Killmonger, the Ghost Goblin, and the Black Skull.

Secret Wars will technically mark the end of the Multiverse Saga, however, so if the Masters of Evil do assemble at some point, there's a good chance it will be to form a more conventional take on the team.

Perez was also asked which upcoming projects, aside from Doomsday, will be "most important to set up" Secret Wars, and he believes they are Spider-Man: Brand New Day and VisionQuest.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.