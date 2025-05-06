Anthony Mackie Shares Video From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set As Iron Fist And Luke Cage Speculation Mounts

Cameras are rolling on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, and Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has just shared an intriguing video from a snowy location.
Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the significance of this mystery set. For all we know, it's meant to be doubling for Latveria...or any number of places from the Marvel Multiverse! Still, the MCU's Captain America doesn't appear to be loving the cold.
There's also speculation that The Marvels star Brie Larson is gearing up to announce her return as Captain Marvel. The character is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and some fans have taken this as a sign we're getting another cast reveal video later this week.
In related news, the photographer who has previously shared aerial images from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Avengers: Doomsday sets has today posted an intriguing update.
Apparently, a 1960s-era house is being constructed that was originally codenamed "Iron Fist" but is now being dubbed "Luke Cage." Unsurprisingly, that's generated a great deal of speculation among fans eager to see the Defenders line up alongside The Avengers.
However, the photographer suggests, "Marvel [is] putting out random names to hide the true identity of the house occupant." While that makes sense, using Danny Rand and Power Man's names is a surprising move and one that could prove to mean a lot of very little.
While we have a confirmed cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed that more names will eventually be unveiled. However, it's unclear exactly when or where that's going to happen (meaning we could be in store for another 4+ hour chair reveal).
- Chris Hemsworth - Thor
- Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
- Anthony Mackie - Captain America
- Sebastian Stan - Bucky
- Letitia Wright - Black Panther
- Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
- Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
- Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
- Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
- Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
- Kelsey Grammer - Beast
- Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
- Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
- Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
- David Harbour - Red Guardian
- Winston Duke - M'Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki
- Patrick Stewart - Professor X
- Ian McKellen - Magneto
- Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
- Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
- James Marsden - Cyclops
- Channing Tatum - Gambit
- Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
- Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.