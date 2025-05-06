Anthony Mackie Shares Video From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set As Iron Fist And Luke Cage Speculation Mounts

Anthony Mackie Shares Video From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set As Iron Fist And Luke Cage Speculation Mounts

Anthony Mackie has shared a snowy video from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, there's speculation about Captain Marvel's MCU future, and chatter that Iron Fist and Luke Cage could be set to appear...

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Cameras are rolling on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, and Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has just shared an intriguing video from a snowy location. 

Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the significance of this mystery set. For all we know, it's meant to be doubling for Latveria...or any number of places from the Marvel Multiverse! Still, the MCU's Captain America doesn't appear to be loving the cold. 

There's also speculation that The Marvels star Brie Larson is gearing up to announce her return as Captain Marvel. The character is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and some fans have taken this as a sign we're getting another cast reveal video later this week. 

In related news, the photographer who has previously shared aerial images from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Avengers: Doomsday sets has today posted an intriguing update.

Apparently, a 1960s-era house is being constructed that was originally codenamed "Iron Fist" but is now being dubbed "Luke Cage." Unsurprisingly, that's generated a great deal of speculation among fans eager to see the Defenders line up alongside The Avengers. 

However, the photographer suggests, "Marvel [is] putting out random names to hide the true identity of the house occupant." While that makes sense, using Danny Rand and Power Man's names is a surprising move and one that could prove to mean a lot of very little. 

While we have a confirmed cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed that more names will eventually be unveiled. However, it's unclear exactly when or where that's going to happen (meaning we could be in store for another 4+ hour chair reveal). 

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal
Related:

DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal
RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Shooting A Fight Scene Between Doctor Doom And [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Shooting A Fight Scene Between Doctor Doom And [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/6/2025, 1:22 PM
Interior Jonathan Majors House
Knowherefast
Knowherefast - 5/6/2025, 1:24 PM
The house is Mephisto: Confirmed
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2025, 1:25 PM
Perhaps they should leave the marketing stuff to the actors playing the characters that people actally want to see more of.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/6/2025, 1:31 PM
I mean if they wanted somewhere cold AF for Latveria that looks like a good place🤷🏾‍♂️
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/6/2025, 1:32 PM
NGL, that snow is looking pretty white.
User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 5/6/2025, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/6/2025, 1:44 PM
Clicked 🤦‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2025, 1:46 PM
Interesting…

Brie could be in Doomsday but it seems moreso like it has to do with something entirely different then Marvel.

Also , I don’t think we’ll see Danny & Luke in these Avengers films as fun as it would be.

Anyway , can’t wait to finally see Mackie’s Sam at the forefront of an Avengers story…

I’m personally a fan of him being Cap and Mackie has impressed me in his new role so I’m excited to see him be a leader in this!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder