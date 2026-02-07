RUMOR: Marvel Studios Plans For IRON FIST Revealed; David Tennant's Purple Man May Return To MCU

Earlier today, we brought you the news that Marvel Studios is plotting a street-level crossover movie. That would wrap up the Kingpin storyline inspired by Devil's Reign, of course, and we now have an update on plans for Finn Jones' Iron Fist.

The Iron Fist series on Netflix struggled from the start, and despite a vastly better second season, it frequently struggled to meet fan expectations.

In the show's season 2/series finale, Colleen Wing became the new Iron Fist, and Danny left New York to find Orson Randall, the man from whom Davos acquired the Iron Fist's powers. Months later, we saw that Danny had stolen two guns from Randall with which he could form Iron Fists. It was a big cliffhanger that remains unresolved.

Following Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Daredevil: Born Again, Krysten Ritter will be back as Jessica Jones in the latter's upcoming second season.

Mike Colter has strongly hinted that we'll see Luke Cage again, and an update on the Immortal Iron Fist comes our way today, courtesy of The Cosmic Circus.

"I’ve heard that Finn Jones’ return would be as both hero and mentor," writes the site's Alex Perez. "He’ll still be Iron Fist, but he’ll be looking for someone to replace him. The last time I heard, they wanted Lin Lie."

This is a surprise, but not quite as shocking as our next rumour. Apparently, Marvel Studios is eager to bring David Tennant back as Zebediah Killgrave, a.k.a Purple Man. He died in Jessica Jones Season 1, but that's never stopped the villain's comic book counterpart. It's also worth noting that Purple Man played a pivotal role in the Devil's Reign storyline (where Fisk considered running for President).

"I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it," Jones said of his Iron Fist last year. "My response to that is 'give me a f***ing chance, man.' I’m here and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong."

Before that, he'd mused, "I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike again. It was always fantastic. I think those are really interesting characters to put together. If they would bring me and Mike back to do a Heroes For Hire TV series, I think it would be the right way."

We'll see what happens, but for fans of Defenders, this is very exciting indeed. If Marvel Studios has a plan in place, then Lin Lie could be established in time for a team-up with Shang-Chi in his long-awaited sequel. Last year's Eyes of Wakanda brought the Iron Fist concept back into the MCU.