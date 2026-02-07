RUMOR: Marvel Studios Plotting DEVIL'S REIGN-Inspired Movie Featuring Daredevil, Spider-Man, More

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Plotting DEVIL'S REIGN-Inspired Movie Featuring Daredevil, Spider-Man, More

A new rumour claims that Marvel Studios is moving forward with a movie meant to serve as the finale to the Devil's Reign storyline playing out in Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: The Cosmic Circus

With so much of the MCU built around the Avengers during the Infinity Saga, there's never really been much room for street-level stories. Spider-Man: Homecoming, for example, featured a "Friendly Neighborhood" Spidey, but Peter Parker was still closely linked to Iron Man.

Since then, series like Hawkeye, Echo, Moon Knight, and Daredevil: Born Again have all gone some way in fleshing out the MCU's streets. Now, though, the "Defenders Saga" is considered canon, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a full-blown street-level adventure for the wall-crawler.

The movie will feature Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and fans have consistently made it clear that they want to see Daredevil share the screen with Spider-Man (something Marvel Studios must be aware of).

In the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the Man Without Fear's war with Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force will continue. We'd expected that story to end either there or in Season 3, but Marvel Studios could have much grander plans.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "I have heard the idea thrown around for the upcoming saga to feature a crossover team-up film that would serve as the epilogue of the Devil’s Reign storyline that technically started all the way back in Hawkeye with the appearance of Wilson Fisk."

"The idea would be to feature street-level heroes from NYC affected by Fisk’s reign of terror against vigilantes, and we would see the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and more team up to take down Wilson Fisk and his enforcers in a final bout against the regime."

"And that said, film is the current path for Spider-Man to be able to appear alongside these heroes," the insider continued. "This is apparently one of the plans they have in motion to try and get these heroes to appear together."

This would be a dream come true for many Marvel Comics fans, and with Tom Holland's web-slinger front and centre, it wouldn't be hard to sell moviegoers on a blockbuster also featuring those Defenders characters. Could this crossover ultimately be Spider-Man 5? We'll see.

However, one meeting we should seemingly forget about for now is Daredevil and Ms. Marvel, as Perez says they won't cross paths in the MCU. He's also unsure whether a White Tiger TV series is still on the table at Marvel Studios.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow in theaters on July 31, 2026. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Whether Kingpin Will Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Whether Kingpin Will Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast Reveals Biggest Change For Season 2; Full List Of Directors Revealed
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast Reveals Biggest Change For Season 2; Full List Of Directors Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder