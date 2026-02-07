RUMOR: Marvel Studios Plotting DEVIL'S REIGN-Inspired Movie Featuring Daredevil, Spider-Man, More

With so much of the MCU built around the Avengers during the Infinity Saga, there's never really been much room for street-level stories. Spider-Man: Homecoming, for example, featured a "Friendly Neighborhood" Spidey, but Peter Parker was still closely linked to Iron Man.

Since then, series like Hawkeye, Echo, Moon Knight, and Daredevil: Born Again have all gone some way in fleshing out the MCU's streets. Now, though, the "Defenders Saga" is considered canon, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a full-blown street-level adventure for the wall-crawler.

The movie will feature Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and fans have consistently made it clear that they want to see Daredevil share the screen with Spider-Man (something Marvel Studios must be aware of).

In the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the Man Without Fear's war with Mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force will continue. We'd expected that story to end either there or in Season 3, but Marvel Studios could have much grander plans.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "I have heard the idea thrown around for the upcoming saga to feature a crossover team-up film that would serve as the epilogue of the Devil’s Reign storyline that technically started all the way back in Hawkeye with the appearance of Wilson Fisk."

"The idea would be to feature street-level heroes from NYC affected by Fisk’s reign of terror against vigilantes, and we would see the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and more team up to take down Wilson Fisk and his enforcers in a final bout against the regime."

"And that said, film is the current path for Spider-Man to be able to appear alongside these heroes," the insider continued. "This is apparently one of the plans they have in motion to try and get these heroes to appear together."

This would be a dream come true for many Marvel Comics fans, and with Tom Holland's web-slinger front and centre, it wouldn't be hard to sell moviegoers on a blockbuster also featuring those Defenders characters. Could this crossover ultimately be Spider-Man 5? We'll see.

However, one meeting we should seemingly forget about for now is Daredevil and Ms. Marvel, as Perez says they won't cross paths in the MCU. He's also unsure whether a White Tiger TV series is still on the table at Marvel Studios.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will follow in theaters on July 31, 2026.