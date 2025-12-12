TOMB RAIDER: LEGACY OF ATLANTIS And TOMB RAIDER: CATALYST Game Trailers Introduce The New-Look Lara Croft

At The Game Awards in Los Angeles yesterday evening, Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics announced (via GameFragger.com) that two new Tomb Raider games will be released in 2026 and 2027.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings Lara Croft's first adventure to modern audiences with a reimagining of the franchise's iconic 1996 debut. As for Tomb Raider: Catalyst, it will feature an entirely new adventure set in Northern India.

Developed in partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis features stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises that honour the spirit and atmosphere of the original game.

It's said that players will harness their wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time, traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators in their quest for the scattered pieces of the Scion—an artefact of immeasurable power. The game arrives in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

"Our collaboration with Amazon Game Studios has been truly transformative for these ambitious projects," said Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics. "Amazon’s partnership has provided the resources, expertise, and creative freedom necessary to realize our vision for both games without compromise."

As for the ambitious next chapter of Lara Croft’s story, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, that's been in development by Crystal Dynamics since 2022.

Also powered by Unreal Engine 5, Amazon has said that players will experience the largest Tomb Raider game to date, in which Lara uncovers recently unearthed secrets and the mysterious forces that guard them, as the ancient world dramatically collides with the present. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

"Tomb Raider stands among gaming’s most beloved and enduring franchises, and we’re thrilled to partner with Crystal Dynamics to bring two distinct Lara Croft adventures to players worldwide," added Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Game Studios.

"This innovative new chapter with Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and the thoughtful reinvention of the series’s roots with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, perfectly exemplifies our commitment to supporting developers with bold creative visions."

Both games will feature acclaimed actress Alix Wilton Regan bringing Lara Croft to life. Known for her performances in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3, Wilton Regan’s "dynamic portrayal of Lara reinvigorates gaming’s most iconic heroine with fresh spirit and depth, marking a new era in the Tomb Raider franchise."

You can see the new Lara Croft in action below.