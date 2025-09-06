Lara Croft's Animated TOMB RAIDER Adventures Will Continue On Netflix This December But There's Also Bad News

Lara Croft's Animated TOMB RAIDER Adventures Will Continue On Netflix This December But There's Also Bad News

Netflix has announced the premiere date for season two of the streamer's Tomb Raider animated series, while also sadly confirming it will serve as the show’s conclusion.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 06, 2025 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: GameFragger.com

Fans looking for news on the second season of Netflix's animated Tomb Raider series should brace themselves for a mixed update, as there's good news and bad news.

According to Variety, the second season of the animated video game adaptation will arrive on Dec. 11, however, the show will not be returning for a third season,as season 2 will mark the end of the show.

The Tomb Raider animated series first premiered on Oct. 10, 2024, for an initial 8-episode run, and was quickly renewed for a second season just two weeks after its debut. However, the lengthy gap between season 2 and lost momentum may have played a factor in the streamer's decision not to continue the show.

Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) provides the voice of the legendary, iconic video game character, Lara Croft.

Previously, Atwell expressed her excitement about returning for a second season. "I just had an absolute blast doing this with this creative team. I've loved working with [director Meredith Layne] and [showrunner Tasha Huo] on this, and having Netflix behind it. It feels like an elevated animation [and] that they really want[ed] to get it right emotionally."

Additional cast members include O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale, Black Widow) as Eshu, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys, Suicide Squad, Bullet Train) as Sam Nishimura, Allen Maldonado (Heels) as Zip, and Earl Baylon (Arcane, Starfield) as Jonah Maiava.

Tasha Huo served as showrunner, with Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) handling the production.

More recently, a live-action Tomb Raider TV series was announced for Prime Video, with Game of Thrones alum SophieTurner set to step into Croft's trademark combat boots and wield her dual Browning Hi-Power pistols.

Filming on the production is set to begin on Jan. 19, 2026 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge.

"When adventurer Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam (Karen Fukuhara) to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara’s thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine.”

