TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Possibly Moving Forward After All; Sophie Turner Shows Off Lara Croft Physique

Despite a recent report claiming that Prime Video's live-action Tomb Raider series had been shelved, there might be life in the project yet...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series might be moving forward after all.

Despite Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) being tapped to write the show and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) signing on to play the lead role of Lara Croft, we got word earlier this year that the series had been shelved. 

According to Mail Online (not exactly the most reliable source in general), this was down to the scripts taking longer than anticipated to finish, and Turner was said to have moved on to other projects.

However, scooper Daniel Richtman has head that the Tomb Raider show is still very much alive.

We don't have much more to go on, but Turner did share the following (since-deleted) photo to her Instagram, and it certainly looks like the actress is getting into action-hero shape for something.

“It’s going to be a cool show,” LifeStyleMag.com reported earlier this year. “It’s going to be gritty and violent and it’s going to please the old school fans of the property. Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes. But she’s getting into even better shape for this job, and sharpening all of her skill sets.”

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Lara Croft in live-action, while Hayley Atwell voiced the character in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series.

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," Waller-Bridge said when the series was first announced. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Crystal Dynamics' Scot Amos added, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe."

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with ‘Tomb Raider;’ it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 4:13 PM
pass.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 5/20/2025, 4:15 PM
@harryba11zack - 'Soft" Pass 😋
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 4:32 PM
@Conquistador - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 4:14 PM
Incels will pass.
Kiba
Kiba - 5/20/2025, 4:58 PM
@Lisa89 - Coming from someone like you who thrives on social media buzzwords that means nothing.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 5:02 PM
@Kiba - "Pass" is not a buzzword.
Diend
Diend - 5/20/2025, 5:04 PM
@Kiba - This is standard behavior for her. lol
Diend
Diend - 5/20/2025, 5:09 PM
@Kiba - I have seen that before. Her and her easily offended clique. She gets more offended by people not liking the things she likes than the actual people she calls out do by the content. 😆
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 5:09 PM
@Diend - If you guys have @harryba11zack blocked (and thus can't see I'm needling him with my initial comment), good on you. If not, now you know.
@Kiba -
Diend
Diend - 5/20/2025, 5:10 PM
@Lisa89 - I don't block. I'm not a fragile puss puss.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 5:12 PM
@Diend - Then what's your excuse for not putting 2 and 2 together and getting 4?
Diend
Diend - 5/20/2025, 5:14 PM
@Lisa89 - What's your excuse for getting worked up when others reject something you may like? You intentionally come in these comments looking for confrontation. 🙄
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/20/2025, 5:15 PM
@Lisa89 - you haven't blocked Harry yet?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 5:18 PM
@Diend - It was a mild-humored response to some else's comment and no one is "worked up" unless we're counting your (out of nowhere) confrontational comments.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/20/2025, 5:20 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I blocked him long ago. Endless non sequiturs.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 5/20/2025, 4:23 PM
They should get the woman who plays Kleya on Andor to play Lara Croft
clogan
clogan - 5/20/2025, 4:27 PM
@krayzeman - Hey there Krayzeman! I'm writing on behalf of Amazon here. And we just wanted to let you know that we have taken your opinion into account and decided act upon it.

It was an incredibly hard decision for us to move forward with, but your opinion on the matter really solved it for us. So with that, we decided that the role of Lara Croft should not be played by Sophie Turner, but by the woman who plays Kleya on Disney+'s Andor.

Thank you for your interest in the show business, as always. We couldn't have made such a brave decision without your help.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/20/2025, 4:24 PM
hater
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/20/2025, 4:25 PM
I guess we have a different definition of "jacked". She's shredded and in very good shape but she has been for awhile.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/20/2025, 4:25 PM
I love the games so hopefully this turns out good.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/20/2025, 4:38 PM
Really? “Showing off” more like being drunk and partying. What a joke. One would expect a gym photo post working out as something you’d consider “showing off” her physique. “Drunk chick does drunk shit”, should be the headline.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/20/2025, 4:46 PM
None of that muscle matters man she ain’t playing Abby, what’s matters most are the big ole titties even Angelina understood that
mountainman
mountainman - 5/20/2025, 4:47 PM
Damn was going. this was canceled so we could get better writing and lead actress cast in it. This will be DOA.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 4:49 PM
Damn , she looks ripped!!.

While Sophie Turner may not have been my choice for the role , I think she has done well with the material she’s had from what I’ve seen and has been critically praised in recent projects such as Survive & Joan which gives me hope for her as Lara Croft.

?si=UG0C9um9BQDUd9g7

?si=CiZSBoRDnORzCO_Q

Both her and Phoebe Waller Bridge were not who I would have imagined for a Tomb Raider show but I do think both could pull it off , especially the latter given the acclaim she’s had so I’m willing to give this project a shot if it happens!!.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/20/2025, 4:53 PM
Bella Ramsey as Lara or bust.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 5/20/2025, 4:55 PM
Pass. Sophie Turner doesn't look the role. Sorry.
Diend
Diend - 5/20/2025, 5:11 PM
@PapaBear562 - She really doesn't. Did they just cast her because she's British?
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/20/2025, 5:20 PM
@Diend - My guess is the casting meeting went like this:

"GaMe uH tHrOwNs PoPiLaR, cAsT gIrL. iT bRiNgS fAnSeS"

It's also how I imagine the casting of Bella Ramsey in "The Last of Us" went.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/20/2025, 4:57 PM
She peaked as Sansa, seems to be going down hill fast

I won’t be watching
DTor91
DTor91 - 5/20/2025, 4:58 PM
Pathetic dumb asses on this site.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 5:03 PM
@DTor91 - that’s an understatement lol

Let me guess , they mad because she’s buff?
Kiba
Kiba - 5/20/2025, 4:59 PM
I still haven't bothered to see the Alicia Vikander movie.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/20/2025, 5:01 PM
Dang her body looks great. Hasn’t she given birth? Impressive to have a stomach/abs like that especially after going through childbirth. She still doesn’t look the part of Lara but good for her anyway.
Diend
Diend - 5/20/2025, 5:05 PM
I think I will stick with the Angelina Jolie movie. The first one. The second was awful.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/20/2025, 5:13 PM
What a role model. The divorced mother hanging out with a bunch of spring breakers. You go girl.
Kiba
Kiba - 5/20/2025, 5:15 PM
@JacobsLadder - I see a mid-life crisis in the future A La Kate Beckensale.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/20/2025, 5:21 PM
Holy shitballs. Forget Lara Croft, how about Wonder Woman?
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 5/20/2025, 5:26 PM
Nahhh...I'm good thanks Holmes. Get that agent carter bird to do it and just do an older version.
Hmmmm I'll dream of Hayley Atwell in that Lara Croft outfit this eve...Y'all better get out of here..NOW lol
#bethehero

