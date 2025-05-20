TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Possibly Moving Forward After All; Sophie Turner Shows Off Lara Croft Physique

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series might be moving forward after all.

Despite Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) being tapped to write the show and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) signing on to play the lead role of Lara Croft, we got word earlier this year that the series had been shelved.

According to Mail Online (not exactly the most reliable source in general), this was down to the scripts taking longer than anticipated to finish, and Turner was said to have moved on to other projects.

However, scooper Daniel Richtman has head that the Tomb Raider show is still very much alive.

We don't have much more to go on, but Turner did share the following (since-deleted) photo to her Instagram, and it certainly looks like the actress is getting into action-hero shape for something.

Sophie Turner is getting jacked for her new role as Lara Croft in the upcoming live-action ‘TOMB RAIDER’ series. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6TpmjQS41x — westerosies (@westerosies) May 20, 2025

“It’s going to be a cool show,” LifeStyleMag.com reported earlier this year. “It’s going to be gritty and violent and it’s going to please the old school fans of the property. Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes. But she’s getting into even better shape for this job, and sharpening all of her skill sets.”

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Lara Croft in live-action, while Hayley Atwell voiced the character in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series.

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," Waller-Bridge said when the series was first announced. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Crystal Dynamics' Scot Amos added, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe."

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with ‘Tomb Raider;’ it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."