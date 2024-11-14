X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Star Sophie Turner Looks Set To Play TOMB RAIDER's Lara Croft In Amazon TV Series

X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Star Sophie Turner Looks Set To Play TOMB RAIDER's Lara Croft In Amazon TV Series

Dark Phoenix star and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series being developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. You can find more details right here!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 14, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: Deadline (via GameFragger.com)

We have some big news to share about Prime Video's search for Lara Croft and it's now looking like Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner will end up playing Tomb Raider's lead character.

Deadline (via GameFragger.com) brings word that the Game of Thrones alum is now in talks to play the iconic video game character for Emmy-winning Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge's planned Tomb Raider TV series. It was last month when we learned the actor was testing for the role alongside Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody).

We also heard that Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Mackenzie Davis (Speak No Evil) were on the studio's wishlist but neither was expected to take part in those tests, leaving Turner and Boynton the clear frontrunners.

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Lara Croft on the big screen, while Hayley Atwell has recently lent her voice to the hero in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. In the games, Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes, and Minnie Driver have all played the character.

Turner has recently received rave reviews for her work in ITV's Joan but Tomb Raider would mark her first foray into leading lady status for a major Hollywood project. 

Tomb Raider was given a series order earlier this year, with the live-action reboot described as an "epic" and "globe-trotting" series by Head of Amazon & MGM Studios Jen Salke. She later added, "Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft and as soon and very soon we’ll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can’t wait."

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," Waller-Bridge said at the time. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Crystal Dynamics' Scot Amos added, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe."

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with ‘Tomb Raider;’ it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

Waller-Bridge's writing credits include the critically acclaimed Fleabag and Killing Eve. She also contributed to No Time to Die's script.

How do you feel about Turner playing Tomb Raider's Lara Croft?

DARK PHOENIX Star Sophie Turner Among Those Testing For Lara Croft Role In TOMB RAIDER Live-Action TV Series
Related:

DARK PHOENIX Star Sophie Turner Among Those Testing For Lara Croft Role In TOMB RAIDER Live-Action TV Series
TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT Trailer Reveals Thrilling New Look At Hayley Atwell-Led Adventure Series
Recommended For You:

TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT Trailer Reveals Thrilling New Look At Hayley Atwell-Led Adventure Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/14/2024, 4:39 PM
I have little faith for a faithful adaptation. Seems like they're just hiring a big name UK actress instead of trying to match the actress with the character
But amazon did put great effort into the rings of power so I'll give it a shot
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/14/2024, 4:40 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/14/2024, 4:42 PM
Y I K E S
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/14/2024, 4:44 PM
A vacuum of charisma...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/14/2024, 4:46 PM
Hayley Atwell would've been great for live action Lara when she was younger.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/14/2024, 4:56 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - she's still perfect. And it would be a nice follow-up to the anime. She could be the game voice as well then (since next game is rumoured to focus on an older Lara)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/14/2024, 5:10 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I mean for older Lara I can't think of anyone better.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/14/2024, 4:48 PM
What a dud of an actress who only got lucky to be cast in a good role in Game of Thrones. If this is true this is DOA.

Should have cast Haley Atwell, or if they were determined to go younger, an actress that at least has acting talent.
Biggittyb76
Biggittyb76 - 11/14/2024, 4:49 PM
Guess this is one less show I have to watch.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/14/2024, 4:52 PM
Another video game adaptation flop incoming
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/14/2024, 4:55 PM
Angelina Jolie was basically made for the role of Lara Croft back in the day.

I actually wouldn't mind Haley Atwell but she's 42 now and Lara Croft is supposed to be in her 20s.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/14/2024, 4:57 PM
Amazon normally nails the casting, so I have a bit of faith. Still, I think Boynton is the far better choice than Turner is.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/14/2024, 5:08 PM
For those who are familiar with the game. Sophie Turner would have made an excellent Jacqueline Natla. Especially if they followed the storyline of the first game for the first season. Or at least introduce Natla Technologies. For those who aren't familiar with the villain. Natla was the former ruler of Atlantis.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/14/2024, 5:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - ironically your comment is pointing out the fact that the people who are creating this new show are very much unfamiliar with the game.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/14/2024, 5:13 PM
Let’s finally get Lara fighting dinosaurs, skeleton zombies and all n tombs in these things.

No more origin, embrace the fantasy elements.

Honestly, Tomb Raider should be an easy home run action fantasy adventure TV/Movies series like Indiana Jones.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/14/2024, 5:15 PM
I'm surprised it wasn't Pedro Pascal in a wig.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 11/14/2024, 5:19 PM
Oh well… that’s that fvcked then.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/14/2024, 5:22 PM
yall hatin. let Sophie cook! She'll be fine. Yall just need to worry about the writing. They can never get this character right in live action
Drace24
Drace24 - 11/14/2024, 5:35 PM
Millie Bobby Brown is right there!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/14/2024, 5:40 PM
@Drace24 - RIGHT THERE
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/14/2024, 5:41 PM
Im a simple man, yall
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder