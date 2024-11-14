X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX Star Sophie Turner Looks Set To Play TOMB RAIDER's Lara Croft In Amazon TV Series

We have some big news to share about Prime Video's search for Lara Croft and it's now looking like Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner will end up playing Tomb Raider's lead character.

Deadline (via GameFragger.com) brings word that the Game of Thrones alum is now in talks to play the iconic video game character for Emmy-winning Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge's planned Tomb Raider TV series. It was last month when we learned the actor was testing for the role alongside Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody).

We also heard that Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Mackenzie Davis (Speak No Evil) were on the studio's wishlist but neither was expected to take part in those tests, leaving Turner and Boynton the clear frontrunners.

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Lara Croft on the big screen, while Hayley Atwell has recently lent her voice to the hero in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. In the games, Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes, and Minnie Driver have all played the character.

Turner has recently received rave reviews for her work in ITV's Joan but Tomb Raider would mark her first foray into leading lady status for a major Hollywood project.

Tomb Raider was given a series order earlier this year, with the live-action reboot described as an "epic" and "globe-trotting" series by Head of Amazon & MGM Studios Jen Salke. She later added, "Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft and as soon and very soon we’ll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can’t wait."

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," Waller-Bridge said at the time. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Crystal Dynamics' Scot Amos added, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe."

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with ‘Tomb Raider;’ it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

Waller-Bridge's writing credits include the critically acclaimed Fleabag and Killing Eve. She also contributed to No Time to Die's script.

How do you feel about Turner playing Tomb Raider's Lara Croft?