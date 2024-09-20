SPLINTER CELL: DEATHWATCH Teaser Reveals Liev Schreiber's Sam Fisher; First Look At DEVIL MAY CRY & CYBERPUNK

Netflix has shared plenty of updates about its animated video game adaptations during Geeked Week, including new looks at Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (which will star Liev Schreiber) and Devil May Cry...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Netflix's Geeked Week has brought us many exciting first looks, including a thrilling teaser for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

Several live-action adaptations of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell have failed to get off the ground over the years, so an animated series will need to suffice for now. It definitely appears to have nailed the look and tone of the long-running Ubisoft franchise, though. 

The series will star Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as the voice of Sam Fisher in what sounds like a perfect bit of casting.

Unfortunately, few plot details have been revealed but a coffin with "Douglas Shetland" engraved on it suggests this story will play out between the events of Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory and Splinter Cell: Double Agent.

Splinter Cell is a stealth-action video game franchise developed by Ubisoft, first released in 2002. It follows Sam Fisher, a highly skilled operative working for the fictional covert-ops agency Third Echelon, a division of the NSA. The series is known for its emphasis on stealth, espionage, political intrigue, and advanced technology.

Here's a first look at what's to come in the show. 

That was far from the only exciting announcement, though, as we also got confirmation that the Rebel Moon game is still in the works and heading our way next year. 

Netflix later revealed that we're getting animated TV shows based on Devil May Cry and Cyberpunk, news which has delighted fans of both popular franchises. We only have a very brief teaser for the latter, though a first look at the former has been released by the streaming platform. 

Devil May Cry is based on the popular action-adventure game of the same name, developed by Capcom and created by Hideki Kamiya. The game follows the hunter Dante, who makes it his life’s mission to avenge his mother's death by killing all demons. 

As for the futuristic Cyberpunk, the Keanu Reeves-led project is perhaps still best known for its disastrous launch on consoles. Following several fixes, it's developed a large fanbase. 

You can see those previews in the X posts below. 

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Trailer And Poster Feature AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa Like You've Never Seen Him Before
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/20/2024, 8:32 AM
One Piece took over that event, almost felt bad for the other releases.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 8:33 AM
@DrReedRichards - I still need to check out the first season…

There’s too much content and not enough time lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/20/2024, 8:35 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Perfect entry point to gauge whether the show's your kind of vibe. Those 8bl eps, despite what faults they may have (and take it from a manga reader, they do), are the perfect opportunity for newcomers to familiarize themselves with the show.

Plus, some excellent music to match.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 8:40 AM
@DrReedRichards - thanks

I’ll put it on the list haha
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/20/2024, 8:34 AM
I'll give both TR and Splinter Cell a try. October 10th!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/20/2024, 8:35 AM
I can definitely get behind that casting
LittleSween
LittleSween - 9/20/2024, 8:37 AM
The Last Cyberpunk show was dope.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/20/2024, 9:06 AM
Anime?

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/20/2024, 9:10 AM
What ever happened to Tom hardy doing a Splinter Cell movie?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 9/20/2024, 9:34 AM
@S8R8M - What ever happened to Oscar Isaac doing a Metal Gear Solid movie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 9:23 AM
Liev Schreiber is a great choice for Sam Fisher…

The teaser has me intrigued as does Derek Kolstad (John Wick ,Nobody , Falcon & The Winter Soldier) being the show runner.

Also Tomb Raider looks fun and as I’ve said before ,Hayley Atwell is perfect for Lara Croft!!.

I was most excited however for Devil May Cry and I like what I see so far , Animation feels really kinetic…

Plus , they confirmed that Johnny Yong Bosch is voicing Dante which is funny since he voiced Nero in Devil May Cry 4.

User Comment Image

