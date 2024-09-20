SPLINTER CELL: DEATHWATCH Teaser Reveals Liev Schreiber's Sam Fisher; First Look At DEVIL MAY CRY & CYBERPUNK

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Netflix's Geeked Week has brought us many exciting first looks, including a thrilling teaser for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

Several live-action adaptations of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell have failed to get off the ground over the years, so an animated series will need to suffice for now. It definitely appears to have nailed the look and tone of the long-running Ubisoft franchise, though.

The series will star Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine) as the voice of Sam Fisher in what sounds like a perfect bit of casting.

Unfortunately, few plot details have been revealed but a coffin with "Douglas Shetland" engraved on it suggests this story will play out between the events of Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory and Splinter Cell: Double Agent.

Splinter Cell is a stealth-action video game franchise developed by Ubisoft, first released in 2002. It follows Sam Fisher, a highly skilled operative working for the fictional covert-ops agency Third Echelon, a division of the NSA. The series is known for its emphasis on stealth, espionage, political intrigue, and advanced technology.

Here's a first look at what's to come in the show.

That was far from the only exciting announcement, though, as we also got confirmation that the Rebel Moon game is still in the works and heading our way next year.

Netflix later revealed that we're getting animated TV shows based on Devil May Cry and Cyberpunk, news which has delighted fans of both popular franchises. We only have a very brief teaser for the latter, though a first look at the former has been released by the streaming platform.

Devil May Cry is based on the popular action-adventure game of the same name, developed by Capcom and created by Hideki Kamiya. The game follows the hunter Dante, who makes it his life’s mission to avenge his mother's death by killing all demons.

As for the futuristic Cyberpunk, the Keanu Reeves-led project is perhaps still best known for its disastrous launch on consoles. Following several fixes, it's developed a large fanbase.

