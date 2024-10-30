DARK PHOENIX Star Sophie Turner Among Those Testing For Lara Croft Role In TOMB RAIDER Live-Action TV Series

Earlier this year, we learned that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's planned Tomb Raider TV series had received the green light at Amazon Prime Video.

Handed a series order, the live-action reboot was described as an "epic" and "globe-trotting" series by Head of Amazon & MGM Studios Jen Salke. She later added, "Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft and as soon and very soon we’ll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can’t wait."

We haven't heard much about the project since, but Deadline (via GameFragger.com) brings word today that the studio has assembled a wishlist of young actors to play the new Lara Croft.

Among them are Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones) and Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), with both set to test for the iconic role in the coming weeks. Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Mackenzie Davis (Speak No Evil) are reportedly on the studio's list but neither is currently expected to take part in these tests.

Turner is the biggest name here and is likely searching for another franchise after Game of Thrones ended around the same time as her stint as the X-Men Universe's Jean Grey.

As for Boynton, she's also known for her work in Murder On the Orient Express and The Greatest Hits.

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," Waller-Bridge recently said. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Crystal Dynamics' Scot Amos adds, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe."

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with ‘Tomb Raider;’ it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

Waller-Bridge's writing credits include the critically acclaimed Fleabag and Killing Eve. She also contributed to No Time to Die's script.

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the character in theaters. In the games, Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes, and Minnie Driver have all lent their voices to the iconic character, as did Hayley Atwell in Netflix's recently released Tomb Raider; The Legend of Lara Croft.

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them.