TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Starring Sophie Turner As Lara Croft Casts Another Major Role

TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Starring Sophie Turner As Lara Croft Casts Another Major Role

Following the recent news that the live-action Tomb Raider series is moving forward with Sophie Turner as Lara Croft after all, another major cast member has joined the production...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: Via GameFragger.com

We recently got word that Sophie Turner will suit-up as Lara Croft for the live-action Tomb Raider series from Amazon MGM, and the project has now filled another key role.

Though character details are under wraps, Variety reports that Martin Bobb-Semple, the rising British star most recently seen in a recurring role on The CW’s All American: Homecoming, has joined the show in a "major regular role." The actor has also starred in two seasons of Peacock’s One of Us is Lying, as well as Netflix's Free Reign.

There's speculation that Bobb-Semple might play Zip, since he is one of only a handful of characters to appear in more than one Tomb Raider game.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) was tapped to write the series, with Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) emerging as the frontrunner to play Croft, but the news broke earlier this year that the series had been show. A more recent report claimed that the project was still very much alive, however, which was confirmed back in September.

Mackenzie Davis, Emma Mackey and Lucy Boynton were also said to be in the running to play the intrepid adventurer. Croft has previously been played by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander on the big screen

As previously reported, Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer on the series, but she has now been joined by Chad Hodge as executive producer and co-showrunner. Jonathan van Tulleken will serve as director and executive producer.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge said. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

“I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner added. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Lara Croft's Animated TOMB RAIDER Adventures Will Continue On Netflix This December But There's Also Bad News
Related:

Lara Croft's Animated TOMB RAIDER Adventures Will Continue On Netflix This December But There's Also Bad News
TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Officially Moving Forward With Sophie Turner As Lara Croft
Recommended For You:

TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Officially Moving Forward With Sophie Turner As Lara Croft

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/1/2025, 2:12 PM
Doesn't seem like this project will be for me. Hopefully those into it will enjoy it but User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/1/2025, 2:12 PM
Didn't realise they were that big
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/1/2025, 2:13 PM
We should be talking about the Chair Company instead.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/1/2025, 2:15 PM
@SATW42 - The strangest show ever made... but damn funny.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 12/1/2025, 2:15 PM
No thank you.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/1/2025, 2:21 PM
Next casting announcements will be sassy ethnically ambiguous female best friend who is either a pilot or tech specialist, nerdy/emasculated bumbling male sidekick who’s sole purpose is to mess things up and finally middle aged white male to play shows villain.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder