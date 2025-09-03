TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Officially Moving Forward With Sophie Turner As Lara Croft

We had heard that the live-action Tomb Raider series had been shelved, but it's not been confirmed that the project is moving forward at Amazon MGM with Sophie Turner in the lead role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is officially moving forward, and despite recent rumors to the contrary, Sophie Turner will suit-up as Lara Croft.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) was tapped to write the show, with Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) emerging as the frontrunner to play the lead role, but we got word earlier this year that the series had been shelved. A more recent report claimed that the project was still very much alive, however, and that's now been confirmed.

Mackenzie Davis, Emma Mackey and Lucy Boynton were also said to be in the running to play the intrepid adventurer. Croft has previously been played by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander on the big screen

As previously reported, Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer on the series, but she has now been joined by Chad Hodge as executive producer and co-showrunner. Jonathan van Tulleken will serve as director and executive producer.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge said. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

“I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner added. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

What do you make of this news? Do you think Turner will do a good job as this latest live-action take on Lara Croft?

MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/3/2025, 4:03 PM
Very low expectations
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 9/3/2025, 4:03 PM
yuck.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/3/2025, 4:04 PM
Will see how it goes.
asherman93
asherman93 - 9/3/2025, 4:05 PM
Interesting. I'm curious if this show will take more cues from the classic games or the reboot trilogy.

If the latter, I do hope Rhianna Pratchett has some involvement.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/3/2025, 4:06 PM
Nah fam....
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/3/2025, 4:13 PM
I've got hope for the writing, but I've not seen Sophie in anything that made me feel she was a great actress aside from maybe the last season of GoT.

She been working out though, so maybe the physicality she brings will elevate her game.

I'll check it out when I get another free week on prime.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/3/2025, 4:14 PM
Sophie Turner doesn't exactly scream Lara Croft, but I'm willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 9/3/2025, 4:19 PM
@1stDalek - Why?
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/3/2025, 4:40 PM
@Pathogen - 2 reasons: First, she's not a great actress, she's decent. Second and more importantly, I have yet to see her do a very physical role, like Tomb Raider needs, and the physicality the role demands is a big part of portraying the character.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/3/2025, 4:16 PM
Turner is an atrocious actress. The Angelina Jolie movies are unfortunately going to remain the best adaptation of this property.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/3/2025, 4:16 PM
"Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner."

DOA.
Super12
Super12 - 9/3/2025, 4:17 PM
Might be ok. I really liked Alicia Van. in the last movie, even though the movie itself was meh.
knomad
knomad - 9/3/2025, 4:17 PM
She's a terrible actress.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 9/3/2025, 4:19 PM
People are still trying to make her a thing? She's terrible.
Kadara
Kadara - 9/3/2025, 4:22 PM
Does she even have the most important part of the role, the assets 🤔
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/3/2025, 4:25 PM
@Kadara - She... used to 😂
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/3/2025, 4:43 PM
Would've preferred a movie with Hayley Atwell set in the games/anime universe. My expectations are kinda low, but I guess we'll see where this goes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 5:02 PM
@bkmeijer1 - if they wanted an older Lara then Hayley would be great (never saw the animated show but heard she was good in it)

However I’m willing to give Turner and the show a shot!!.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/3/2025, 5:17 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Hayley Atwell would be among those that have achieved God tier casting
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/3/2025, 4:45 PM
Mackenzie and Lucy would have been better picks. This will be another flop.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2025, 4:48 PM
Grace Caroline Curry has always been my pick. Would've been a better choice than this.
User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 9/3/2025, 5:12 PM
@MisterBones - One hundred times yes!
Kiba
Kiba - 9/3/2025, 4:52 PM
I know some don't care for the original movies, especially the second one, but it's just too hard to top this. She was Lara Croft come to life. Sophie couldn't even come close, even if she was surgically enhanced to look more like her.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/3/2025, 4:56 PM
@Kiba -

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/3/2025, 4:59 PM
Hmmmm...Pass. Hope its good though. Love Tomb Raider. Franchise needs a win!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/3/2025, 5:06 PM
IMDb description of the parody 'WOMB RAIDER' from 2003...

"When wealthy treasure hunter Cara Loft meets reclusive art collector, Dr. Scrotus, the sexy adventurer is thrust head on into the greatest and most dangerous erotic adventure of her life: the search for the three sacred "wombs." 😁😆😅
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/3/2025, 5:14 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/3/2025, 5:21 PM
That’s a shame. Another bad movie coming our way. Well, someone will enjoy it *shrugs*
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 5:22 PM
Honestly while she wouldn’t have been my first choice for Lara Croft , I do think Sophie Turner could pull it off…

I thought she was fine as Jean and did as well as she could with the material she had in the 2 X-Men films she was in but I thought she did well in GOT as Sansa as she evolved from a naive girl into a hardened & resilient leader.

However it’s some of her roles post GOT that make me think she could pull it off such as Survive , Trust and Joan that give me shades of Lara from her various iterations throughout the years.

?si=Pvhbjm_oAuyQI3nT

?si=4KxIrIRUT7_pfzZ1

?si=2PoaV2YFNRVeCosy

Anyway we’ll see but wish Sophie and the creative team (which is pretty good imo) the best of luck!!.

