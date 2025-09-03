TOMB RAIDER Live-Action Series Officially Moving Forward With Sophie Turner As Lara Croft

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is officially moving forward, and despite recent rumors to the contrary, Sophie Turner will suit-up as Lara Croft.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) was tapped to write the show, with Turner (Game of Thrones, Dark Phoenix) emerging as the frontrunner to play the lead role, but we got word earlier this year that the series had been shelved. A more recent report claimed that the project was still very much alive, however, and that's now been confirmed.

Mackenzie Davis, Emma Mackey and Lucy Boynton were also said to be in the running to play the intrepid adventurer. Croft has previously been played by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander on the big screen

As previously reported, Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, and executive producer on the series, but she has now been joined by Chad Hodge as executive producer and co-showrunner. Jonathan van Tulleken will serve as director and executive producer.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge said. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

“I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner added. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

What do you make of this news? Do you think Turner will do a good job as this latest live-action take on Lara Croft?