Phoebe Waller-Bridge's TOMB RAIDER TV Series Starring Sophie Turner Is Reportedly "Dead" At Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's TOMB RAIDER TV Series Starring Sophie Turner Is Reportedly &quot;Dead&quot; At Amazon

According to a new report, Amazon may have pulled the plug on its Tomb Raider TV series starring Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix) after Phoebe Waller-Bridge has taken longer than expected to write the project.

By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

Last November, we learned that Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner had been tapped to play the new Lara Croft in Prime Video's planned Tomb Raider reboot. 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) had been announced as the show's writer several months before, and the TV series looked to be a major priority for Amazon. Now, as a new James Bond movie takes shape, it sounds like it won't be happening after all. 

According to Mail Online (via GameFragger.com), plans to start shooting Tomb Raider "in early 2025" have been scrapped. Waller-Bridge's scripts appear to be taking longer than expected, and according to inside sources, the show is considered "dead."

Turner is also thought to be busy with other projects, prompting one person to say, "I hear that it is not going ahead."

Former Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke gave this Tomb Raider project the green light. She was responsible for a $100 million first look deal with the actress and writer that has produced nothing for Prime Video beyond Fleabag

Many video game fans weren't exactly enthused by the idea of Turner playing Lara; while she'd received rave reviews for her work in ITV's JoanTomb Raider would have marked her first foray into leading lady status for a major Hollywood project. 

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played Lara Croft on the big screen, while Hayley Atwell has recently lent her voice to the hero in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. In the games, Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes, and Minnie Driver have all played the character.

When Tomb Raider was given a series order, the live-action reboot was described as an "epic" and "globe-trotting" series by Salke. She later said, "Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft and as soon and very soon we’ll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can’t wait."

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," Waller-Bridge added. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Waller-Bridge's writing credits include the critically acclaimed Fleabag and Killing Eve. She also contributed to No Time to Die's script.

As always, keep checking back here for updates as we learn more about Amazon's Tomb Raider plans (and whether this series ever actually happens). 

