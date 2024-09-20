TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT Trailer Reveals Thrilling New Look At Hayley Atwell-Led Adventure Series

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix has released the full-length official trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, giving us an extended look at one of the more exciting animated series on their slate.

Picking up after the events of the acclaimed Survivor trilogy of video games - Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider - the new series follow Lara Croft (Hayley Atwell) as she embarks on an increasingly dangerous batch of solo adventures.

However, "Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she’ll be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

In addition to Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Avengers: Endgame; Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) taking over the title role, the supporting cast features Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video games.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft starts streaming October 10!

Watch the official trailer below: