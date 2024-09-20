TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT Trailer Reveals Thrilling New Look At Hayley Atwell-Led Adventure Series

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which features fan-favorite Captain America and Mission: Impossible Hayley Atwell in the title role.

News
By RohanPatel - Sep 20, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Tomb Raider
Source: Netflix

As part of Geeked Week, Netflix has released the full-length official trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, giving us an extended look at one of the more exciting animated series on their slate.

Picking up after the events of the acclaimed Survivor trilogy of video games - Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider - the new series follow Lara Croft (Hayley Atwell) as she embarks on an increasingly dangerous batch of solo adventures.

However, "Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she’ll be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

In addition to Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Avengers: EndgameMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) taking over the title role, the supporting cast features Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video games.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft starts streaming October 10!

Watch the official trailer below:

The animated series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

The all-new animated Netflix series features the voices of Hayley Atwell (Lara Croft), Allen Maldonado (Zip), Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games). Additional voices to be announced.

From Legendary Television, TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; and Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; as well as Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the Animation Studio with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/20/2024, 10:20 AM

Lara Croft. I'm interested.

Anime. Forget it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 10:29 AM
I think this looks fun , i like the animation (for the most part) and voice cast!!.

I haven’t played the recent games in their entirety as of yet but it seems like the show won’t rely too much on previous knowledge which is good…

I do know that those trilogy were of a younger Lara who is slowly becoming the Tomb Raider we know her to be but I’m surprised that apparently they never gave her the iconic dual pistols so it’s cool that we’ll get that in this it seems.

User Comment Image

