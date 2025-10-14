Until He's 90! Hugh Jackman Rumored To Be Staying On As The MCU's Wolverine Beyond AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Until He's 90! Hugh Jackman Rumored To Be Staying On As The MCU's Wolverine Beyond AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

This isn't the first time we've heard that Hugh Jackman isn't quite done as Wolverine, but a new rumor claims that the Aussie actor could be sticking around as the MCU's Logan for quite a while...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Hugh Jackman officially retired (or so we thought) as Wolverine after James Mangold's Logan, but the actor was convinced to don the claws and mutton chops again for a team-up with Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth in Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine.

Fans initially assumed that the R-rated adventure would be Jackman's actual swansong as the fan-favorite mutant hero, but rumors persist that he will be back for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, and we have also heard that he might be a part of Reynolds' untitled X-project (possibly a new take on X-Force).

Marvel Studios is in the process of rebooting the X-Men for a new movie from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, but we'd be very surprised if a new take on Wolverine was part of the team. According to Daniel Richtman, the studio is planning to keep Jackman around for "more projects even after Secret Wars."

Wade Wilson's joke that Disney intends to have Jackman play Logan "until he's 90" may not have been that much of an exaggeration.

Does this mean Jackman's Wolverine will ultimately join the new X-Men roster as the MCU's Mutant Saga progresses? It's difficult to say, but introducing a new, younger version of a character like Logan - especially when they've become synonymous with one particular actor over the past 25 years - is going to be a tricky prospect for Marvel/Disney, so we wouldn't be surprised if Jackman (and possibly some of the other OG 20th Century Fox cast that are set to return for Doomsday)  stick around in mentor-like roles.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be happy to see Jackman continue to play Wolverine for the next few years? 

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac Reveals Whether He'll Reprise The Role(s) In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Related:

MOON KNIGHT Star Oscar Isaac Reveals Whether He'll Reprise The Role(s) In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Andrew Garfield Says You'll Find Out! When Asked About Potential Spider-Man Return
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Andrew Garfield Says "You'll Find Out!" When Asked About Potential Spider-Man Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/14/2025, 7:03 PM
I don’t like this idea, but it’s far better than making Laura the MCU “Wolverine”.
lvcl
lvcl - 10/14/2025, 7:28 PM
@mountainman -

Always the same character like Johnny...

User Comment Image
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 10/14/2025, 8:00 PM
@mountainman - if they keep the costume, he doesn't have to get in shape. He could farm out the action to a stunt double in a mask.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/14/2025, 7:03 PM
Someone else needs a go.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/14/2025, 7:04 PM
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/14/2025, 7:06 PM
He’s an older white male so I have no doubt these comments are gonna be juuuust ducky.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/14/2025, 7:10 PM
How disappointing. I know many look on him as Wolverine fondly, and there was a time when I felt the same way only bc he’s all we had. But since the rise of the MCU, and since the day Disney acquired Fox, I’ve been waiting for the day when the true X-Men would one day grace the screen. And now we’re being robbed of a proper X-Men since they going to keep some of the FoX-Men on even past Secret Wars? Beyond lame. Kinda pathetic. If Cyclops stays behind we may never get another Scott Summers. With Wolverine staying behind, that means they’ll shift focus to X23 bc Disney is all about setting up strong female characters and drawing in the younger audience. Which FoX-Man do you want carrying over and preventing the introduction of a new version? I’m a hard pass in all of them, Ryan’s DP too. Let Secret Wars be a true clean slate. Instead we’ll get some survivors from Fox, some of the original MCU, you’ll get F4 from their dimension, and we’ll have some mashup.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/14/2025, 7:14 PM
Old news and means little as my guess would be they keep DP otherverse so he doesn't mess up continuity with his jokes, more free to parody, and that is where Hugh will stay joined by Channing.

However still doesn't exclude them recasting closer to source a NEW Logan for 616 at some point, just unlikely to rush into that within phase 7 least certainly not the first MCU Xmen film.
PC04
PC04 - 10/14/2025, 7:17 PM
Damn, I thought I was going to be the next Wolverine.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/14/2025, 7:18 PM

I think this is great for the next 8-9 years or so. It's not my body getting beat up like that.

I like Jackman's philosophy that he recently shared regarding this role. "I'm getting old, and no one else gives me this ridiculous amount of money anymore."

It's like he's Ghandi or something.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/14/2025, 7:21 PM
I love Jackman in the role and wouldn't mind another couple of appearances, but pretty soon it's gonna be a bit ridiculous for a guy pushing in his 60s to still be playing a character that's barely supposed to age.
MarioT1000
MarioT1000 - 10/14/2025, 7:36 PM
@MarkCassidy - he only needs to physically do it until they set the AI precedents to get him paid for his likeness using that, keeping him young on the screen and paid in real life.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/14/2025, 7:24 PM
if they're smart they'll do OLD MAN LOGAN. But like the phukkin comic book not just in name.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/14/2025, 7:34 PM
I'm really looking forward to putting all the FOX nonsense behind us. I've been waiting for the MCU to reboot the X-MEN ever since Marvel regained the rights. I was fine with the send-off in DP3, but only a little annoyed that we're giving them yet another send-off in DOOMSDAY/SECRET WARS, but damn it, I REALLY don't want to see the FOX actors again after that. I want X-MEN created by fans, for fans and I never felt that from FOX.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/14/2025, 7:35 PM
As Hugh Jackman's stunt double, I am excited to see what you guys think about my performance in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Don't worry guys, I tried to do the shittiest job ever!

I'll post some spoilers about Doomsday soon enough!

Nolanite out
SethBullock
SethBullock - 10/14/2025, 7:38 PM
Marvel Studios should have fully rebooted the X-Men with new actors years ago, and leave the Fox-Men in the Deadpool corner or for multiversal nostalgia cameos.

With Spidey, they introduced a new Peter played by Holland, then used Tobey and Andrew as multiversal cameos years later, that made sense even if I didn't like NWH, but this would be like bringing Tobey's Spidey back first and keep him in the MCU for years as the main Spider-Man, it's huge mistake.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/14/2025, 7:43 PM
Noooooooooooooooooooooo!!! Kind of overstaying his welcome if Hugh stays past the next one or two movies. Get some new younger actors as the new X-Men already for the MCU! Im an older guy and think we need new actors in the parts. The older Fox-Men had their time. Even if it didn't quite be as a good as we wanted, let a new group do better and more comic book accurate costumes. This news, if true, sucks. I like X-23 but I hope they have a new Logan moving forward.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/14/2025, 7:48 PM
As much as I'd like him to stay on, I just don't buy it.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/14/2025, 7:50 PM
Alimony is a BITCH.

But jeez Hugh, do I visit my problems on you?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/14/2025, 7:50 PM
If they can give him actually good stories, I'm all for it. I really wanna see a good adaptation of Old Man Logan.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/14/2025, 7:51 PM
I would think they’ll just officially old man Logan him. Probably end up in a Deadpool XForce team while the new mutants get an introduction film with no Wolverine. Maybe introduce a new Wolverine after the first new X-men film.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 10/14/2025, 7:57 PM
I’m good with this. With costuming and digital touch ups having gotten so good (and getting better every day), no reason he can’t continue for another decade in the role in my view.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/14/2025, 7:57 PM
I'd prefer a recast. Hopefully he gets a good send off in Secret Wars
hue66
hue66 - 10/14/2025, 8:04 PM
The multiverse is the opportunity to reboot this character. If he stays on post Secret Wars how are they going to change the actor later on if the multiverse is over? The only way I can see this is if they do a futuristic story where he is still alive as Old man Logan. But a rebooted actor could still play Old man Logan and aged up so still no need for Jackman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder