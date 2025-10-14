Until He's 90! Hugh Jackman Rumored To Be Staying On As The MCU's Wolverine Beyond AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Hugh Jackman officially retired (or so we thought) as Wolverine after James Mangold's Logan, but the actor was convinced to don the claws and mutton chops again for a team-up with Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth in Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine.

Fans initially assumed that the R-rated adventure would be Jackman's actual swansong as the fan-favorite mutant hero, but rumors persist that he will be back for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, and we have also heard that he might be a part of Reynolds' untitled X-project (possibly a new take on X-Force).

Marvel Studios is in the process of rebooting the X-Men for a new movie from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, but we'd be very surprised if a new take on Wolverine was part of the team. According to Daniel Richtman, the studio is planning to keep Jackman around for "more projects even after Secret Wars."

Wade Wilson's joke that Disney intends to have Jackman play Logan "until he's 90" may not have been that much of an exaggeration.

Does this mean Jackman's Wolverine will ultimately join the new X-Men roster as the MCU's Mutant Saga progresses? It's difficult to say, but introducing a new, younger version of a character like Logan - especially when they've become synonymous with one particular actor over the past 25 years - is going to be a tricky prospect for Marvel/Disney, so we wouldn't be surprised if Jackman (and possibly some of the other OG 20th Century Fox cast that are set to return for Doomsday) stick around in mentor-like roles.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be happy to see Jackman continue to play Wolverine for the next few years?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America