SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Clips Reveal Scorpion, MJ's New Boyfriend, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cameo

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will be released later today, and more clips from the long-awaited sneak peek have been released overnight.

While some have accused Sony Pictures of spoiling the experience of watching the teaser for the first time, the studio has kept Spider-Man's MCU return in the conversation for nearly 24 solid hours now. That's helped the movie make a huge impact across social media.

There are some big talking points in this latest batch, including the return of Ned Leeds and a first look at MJ's new boyfriend. The rumours were true: Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi is playing the unnamed character (not Paul, surely...).

We also get what could be a sizeable Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 spoiler, as Zabryna Guevara's Sheila Rivera is shown presenting Spider-Man with the key to the city. That doesn't seem like something Mayor Wilson Fisk's administration would support, so could the Kingpin's assistant have taken his place in the Mayor's office?

During a recent interview, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 executive producer confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place after the Disney+ series, meaning Sony might have just let the cat out of the bag.

Other clips are pretty standard action or character shots, but the latest features our first look at Michael Mando's Scorpion in action. He matches the leaked promo art and, at this point in the movie, doesn't have a helmet or mask.

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.