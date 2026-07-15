The Dog Stars Final Trailer: Josh Brolin And Jacob Elordi Survive In Ridley Scott’s Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

The final trailer for Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars has hit, and it looks like an absolute gut-punch. Set in the peaceful yet simultaneously lethal ruins of a global society decimated by a pandemic and total ecological collapse, the footage paints a stark, unsettling picture of what happens when humanity is pushed to its absolute limits.

While many post-apocalyptic films rely on mutated monsters or extreme weather to drive the terror, Scott’s vision focuses on a far more grounded threat, namely other people. The real danger present in the post-apocalyptic ruins is simply the lengths desperate survivors will go to just to see another sunrise.

The new footage promises plenty of the high-octane, masterfully shot action sequences that have defined the director's legendary career. But beneath the gunfire and aerial escapes, there is a clear, emotional core about the difference between life and living.

Scott has previously referred to the film as, "probably the best movie I’ve done since The Martian."

For his part, Josh Brolin stated that Scott's frenetic-paced shooting style nearly caused him to drop out of the production early on, revealing, "I went back, called my agent and said, 'I want out. Something's really wrong, and I've got to get the f–k out of here.'..It took about a day or two for me to really embrace that, and then I got super into it because it was stratospherically creative and stratospherically dangerous... There’s zero comfort in it. It became one of the more creative, satisfying projects that I've ever been involved with.

The Dog Stars is based on a 2012 book of the same name, written by American author, Peter Heller. Upon its initial release, the book was a great succes, landing on several "Best Book of the Year" lists (including NPR, The Atlantic, and more).

Be sure to catch the epic thriller on the biggest screen possible when it hits theaters and IMAX on August 28, 2026.

The Dog Stars, is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller’s captivating bestseller, “The Dog Stars” features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Guy Pearce (Mementon, Iron Man 3), Benedict Wong (Weapons, Doctor Strange) and Allison Janney (The Diplomat, Lou).

The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars debuts exclusively in theaters August 28.