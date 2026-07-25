Lanterns: Laura Linney's Surprising Role Confirmed; Tom King Teases A "Really Big Reveal"

DC Studios released a new trailer for Lanterns during the show's SDCC panel on Friday, and this latest look at HBO's DCU series definitely seemed to go over a lot better with fans than the previous teasers.

The trailer featured cosmic action, constructs, the Green Lantern oath, as well as a first look at several characters, including Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen) and Paul Ben-Victor's "Antaan", who might turn out to be Atrocitus.

Introduced in Green Lantern vol. 4 #25 back in 2008, Atros witnessed the deaths of his wife and children when the rogue Manhunters laid waste to Space Sector 666. Renaming himself "Atrocitus", he and four survivors formed a terrorist cabal known as the Five Inversions, who made it their mission to destroy the Guardians of the Universe and all who served them.

As for the Guardians, we now have confirmation that Laura Linney will play one of the alien overseers, and not Star Sapphire, as many fans had speculated.

In the comics, the Guardians are a race of blue-skinned aliens who founded the Green Lantern Corps, which they administer from their homeworld of Oa at the center of the Universe.

Variety has also shared interviews with the main cast and showrunners. When co-creator Tom King was asked if the series would feature any other Green Lanterns aside from Hal, John and Guy, he teased at least one "really big reveal."

Check out the interview clips below, along with some trailer screenshots.

'LANTERNS' Official Trailer Thread.



Trailer provided by © 2026 HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/v2OBe2KBsu — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 25, 2026

“LANTERNS” CASTING REVEAL:



Laura Linney will appear in the show as a Guardian of the Universe, one of a group of immortal beings that oversee the Green Lantern Corps. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/n8698kBAQK — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 24, 2026

Aaron Pierre says it was a "major privilege" to discover who John Stewart was in "Lanterns" before appearing in "Superman: Man of Tomorrow." #ComicCon



Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/CVPAB1yyI6 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

Tom King says there are references to other Green Lanterns throughout "Lanterns" and teases one "really big" reveal. #ComicCon



Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/XR06OSab4e — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

"Lanterns" creators on the complex relationship between Sinestro and Hal Jordan in the upcoming series. #ComicCon



Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/cpeL0rthl6 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

The "Lanterns" executive producer says they wanted to "jump into the middle of the story" in the pilot and establish that Green Lantern is already a well-known name. #ComicCon



Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/p6L1kkOLF1 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

Kyle Chandler says the Green Lantern suit is "the coolest suit I've ever seen": "Batman's got nothing on us." #ComicCon



Variety Studio presented by @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/cwH6moSBKy — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."