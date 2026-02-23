HARRY POTTER Star Daniel Radcliffe Closes The Door On Him Ever Playing MCU's Wolverine

For years, one of the most divisive online fan casts has seen Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe repeatedly suggested for the role of Wolverine. It's an odd fit on the surface, but one that many people are on board with after seeing the actor's work in movies like Swiss Army Man and Guns Akimbo.

There are conflicting reports about what the future holds in store for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While some believe he'll bid farewell to the role after the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, there have been rumours that he'll remain in the role heading into the Mutant Saga.

Talking to ComicBook, Radcliffe once again addressed the Wolverine casting chatter, acknowledging that "it was a very flattering internet rumor" but "it was not ever real." He added, "It was never suggested in any kind of way by anybody with any power to make that happen. And, honestly, you would be stupid not to consider something like that."

"If they do other Wolverines, being the person who follows Hugh Jackman is not on my bucket list for anything," Radcliffe confirmed. "For any role of his, particularly the role he has made the most iconic of his career, I am happy not to be doing that and let him keep doing it."

Marvel Studios' plans for Logan are a mystery to us, and it won't be easy for any actor to follow in Jackman's footsteps. Radcliffe having reservations about doing so is understandable, and the door now appears closed on him ever playing the MCU's Wolverine.

In a separate conversation with ScreenRant, the actor joked, "You know, my dimensions mean I'm a natural fit for Spider-Man. I think that boat has sailed unless they're doing, like, Spider-Geriatric-Man one day and I can do that. I mean, look, of course, I'd be open to anything if the script was cool and weird and different, but there's very much never been any truth to any of it."

"I still get people coming up to me and being like, 'Is [Wolverine] going to happen though?'" Radcliffe continued. "I'm like, 'Dude no.'" I would never rule anything like that out, but, also, I am not necessarily clamoring to be in it or seeking that. I am lucky that I can judge any job on the quality of the script."

There were once rumours that Radcliffe was being considered for the role of Moon Knight's title character before Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac landed the part. We still don't know for sure whether there was any truth to those reports, but it seems there is at least some interest in him from Marvel Studios.

As of now, whether Radcliffe ever joins the Marvel or DC Universes very much remains to be seen. Who do you think he could play in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.