DUNE Star Jason Momoa Confirms Return For DUNE: MESSIAH - "If You Didn't Read The Books, It's Not My Fault"

Denis Villeneuve recently revealed that his adaptation of Dune: Messiah (though the movie will likely end up being titled Dune: Part 3) will be his next project. Pre-production has been underway for some time, and filming is expected to commence later this year.

Now have confirmation that a certain character from the first movie will return.... despite his untimely death.

Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho was killed off towards the end of Dune: Part One, but the Aquaman star has now revealed that he will reprise the role for the third film.

"I’m making a comeback," Momoa tells USA Today. "Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean?" he added. "If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be… I’m going to be coming back."

How does Duncan return after what looked like such a definitive death? Well, in the Dune universe, an artificial copy (not exactly a clone) of a deceased person known as a Ghola can be created by a genetically altered race known as the Bene Tleilax.

Paul Atreides is presented with a Ghola of his old friend, and since he has the original's memories, Momoa will essentially get to play the same version of Duncan we met in the first movie.

Things don't exactly work out for the Idaho Ghola - at least not this first version!

What do you make of this news? Did you expect Momoa to return, or was this a complete surprise? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.