THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Eyed For Lead Villain In Denis Villeneuve's DUNE: MESSIAH

With Dune: Messiah ramping up for a summer shoot, it sounds like Denis Villeneuve may have found his lead villain in The Batman and Mickey 17 star Robert Pattinson. Now, who might he be playing?

By RohanPatel - Apr 08, 2025 08:04 PM EST
Before he heads back to Gotham City, it sounds like Robert Pattinson might be heading to Arrakis!

According to Deadline, Pattinson (The Batman; Mickey 17Tenet) is being eyed for the primary antagonist role in Dune: Messiah, the third and final installment of director Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed Dune trilogy.

No formal offer has been presented to Pattinson's team just yet as both sides will likely have to first figure out his busy shooting schedule, since he's already scheduled to film both Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Matt Reeves' long-awaited The Batman Part II later this year. 

If a deal closes, it's expected that Pattinson will portray the film's lead villain, Scytale. 

In the novel Dune Messiah, Scytale is a Face Dancer - a shape-shifting operative - of the Bene Tleilax, a secretive and morally ambiguous faction known for genetic manipulation and subterfuge. He leads a conspiracy against Paul Atreides, with a group of like-minded individuals, whose ultimate goal is to undermine and/or control Paul, fearing his prescience, political dominance, and the religious jihad spreading in his name.

The expected returning cast will feature Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Paul Atreides"), Zendaya ("Chani"), Florence Pugh ("Princess Irulan"), Anya Taylor-Joy ("Alia Atreides"), and Jason Momoa ("Duncan Idaho"). 

With casting underway, we should be getting word on a number of key roles in the coming weeks, especially with filming set to begin this summer. 

Dune and Dune: Part Two were both roaring successes, both critically and commercially. The first film opened in the wake of the pandemic and grossed over $410.68 million on an estimated $165 million production budget, while the 2024 sequel was one of the biggest films of the year, grossing over $714.7 million on an estimated $190 million production budget. 

Both films received Academy Award nominations for Best Motion Picture of the Year, although neither took home the award. However, they still had good nights, with Dune winning five Oscars (from ten nominations), and the sequel winning two Oscars (from five nominations). 

Pattinson has been a busy man this past year, having recently wrapped Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama opposite Zendaya, Lance Oppenheim's Primetime, and Lynne Ramsay's Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence. 

He's also slated to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, which is due in theaters October 1, 2027, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is currently filming. While his role hasn't been confirmed, it was recently reported that Pattinson may be playing Hermes. 

Related:

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 8:13 PM
Man, Robert just keeps getting good roles.

This will be a hell of choice and a big franchise to jump on.

Where are all the black people in Dune anyway?

Oh yeah, that's right… Dave Batista🙄

For [frick]s sake



Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/8/2025, 8:24 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Half of Zendaya?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 8:35 PM
@Lisa89 - 😂. Yep, definitely half👊🏿
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/8/2025, 8:17 PM
will Bijaz be a real midget or cg?
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/8/2025, 8:18 PM
The Batman 2: now releasing 2032
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/8/2025, 8:20 PM

Will Dune have to wait another decade for him to be through with Batman 2?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/8/2025, 8:29 PM
Guessing The Batman 2 not shooting anytime soon
tmp3
tmp3 - 4/8/2025, 8:33 PM
Incredible actor
mountainman
mountainman - 4/8/2025, 8:34 PM
Cool casting if true. I’m more curious if they will have the courage to properly adapt Bijaz.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/8/2025, 8:36 PM
I can’t believe I live in a world where I’m more hyped for a Dune movie then a Star Wars movie in 2026

Fire Kathleen Kennedy

View Recorder