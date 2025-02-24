DUNE: MESSIAH Will Reportedly See The Return Of A Beloved Character From The First Film - SPOILERS

DUNE: MESSIAH Will Reportedly See The Return Of A Beloved Character From The First Film - SPOILERS

Though this won't really be a spoiler for anyone who has read Frank Herbert's novels, we are hearing that a certain character from Denis Villeneuve's first film is set to return for Dune: Messiah...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 24, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Denis Villeneuve recently revealed that he does not intend on helming a different film first, and his adaptation of Dune: Messiah (though the movie will likely end up being titled Dune: Part 3) will be his next project. Production is expected to get underway later this year, and we now have word on the return of a certain character from the first movie.

Though this won't come as a surprise to anyone who has read Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi saga, here's your SPOILER warning just in case.

Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho was killed off towards the end of Dune: Part One, but Jeff Sneider has now confirmed that the Aquaman star will reprise the role for the third film.

How does Duncan return after what looked like such a definitive death? Well, in the Dune universe, an artificial copy (not exactly a clone) of a deceased person known as a Ghola can be created by a genetically altered race known as the Bene Tleilax. Paul is presented with a Ghola of his old friend, and since he has the original's memories, Momoa will essentially get to play the same version of Duncan we met in the first movie.

Things don't exactly work out for the Idaho Ghola - at least not this first version! What do you make of this news? Did you expect Momoa to return, or was this a complete surprise? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Director Gareth Edwards Rumored To Be On WB's Radar To Helm Fourth DUNE Movie
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Director Gareth Edwards Rumored To Be On WB's Radar To Helm Fourth DUNE Movie
David Lynch, Director Of Beloved Classics Like DUNE And TWIN PEAKS, Has Died Aged 78
Recommended For You:

David Lynch, Director Of Beloved Classics Like DUNE And TWIN PEAKS, Has Died Aged 78

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/24/2025, 7:19 AM
It's canon and Jason Momoa, course he was going to return, lol.

Just hope it is well done in an overall great film, needs to be enough for the GA to embrace the idea without it being too heavy explaining the concept that it detracts from the film.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder