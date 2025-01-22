GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN Comic Will See Peter Parker Battle The King Of The Monsters In His Alien Suit

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Godzilla vs. Spider-Man, an upcoming one-shot featuring the post-Secret Wars era wall-crawler doing battle with the King of the Monsters. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Fresh from doing battle with the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk this February and March, the King of the Monsters is set to stomp across everyone's favourite wall-crawler on April 30 in the pages of Marvel Comics' Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1.

Written by Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Amazing Spider-Man), with cover and interior art by Nick Bradshaw (The Thing, Star Wars: Inquisitors), Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1 will be set in Spidey's post-Secret Wars era, complete with a black costume, a Black Cat, and '80s work woes at the Daily Bugle.

Here's the official description of the one-shot comic book:

Fresh from the original SECRET WARS, PETER PARKER A.K.A. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to Earth with a spiffy new (alien) costume without a care in the world except for a complicated love triangle with MJ and Black Cat...and unbelievable pressure at the Daily Bugle...rent...bills...super-villains...oh, and GODZILLA IS IN NEW YORK CITY with all its destructive power aimed squarely at the wall-crawler! Don’t miss the two most popular characters in pop culture history absolutely going at it in this kaiju-sized slugfest for the ages!

"The second I heard that there was going to be a Godzilla x Spidey crossover set in the ‘80s, I almost leapt across the table to claim it," Kelly said in a press release today. "This book is a chance to go nuts and have a blast with two iconic characters and channel the chaos of the time period that I was actively collecting Spider-Man."

"Nick Bradshaw really captures the absurdity of the concept and the vibe I was going for, while at the same time giving Godzilla and Spidey (in his perfectly-normal-nothing-weird-here-black suit!) the prestige and gravity they deserve," the writer added. "It's a love letter served with an earth-shattering roar!"

With Spider-Man's alien costume in play for this standalone tale, we have to believe the King of the Monsters will bond with the Venom Symbiote at some point in the story. That's going to be a sight to behold, as will Peter Parker's attempts to hold Godzilla at bay.

Below, you can check out covers for Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1 by Bradshaw, Greg Land, and Lee Garbett, all of which arrive in comic book stores and online from Marvel Comics on April 30.

GODZILLAVSSM2025001-Cover
GODZILLAVSSM2025001-Land
GODZILLAVSSM2025001-Garbett-Versus

GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by NICK BRADSHAW
Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT
On Sale 4/30

