Final X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION Tie-Ins Reveal Deadpool's Horrifying Fate, Sinister's Six, X-Vengers, And More

Starting in October, Age of Revelation transforms the Marvel Universe, taking it 10 years into a future where a new mutant utopia created by Apocalypse's heir, Doug Ramsey a.k.a. Revelation, threatens to overtake all of Earth.

All this week, we'll be taking you into the Age of Revelation with announcements for new series set in this bold new storytelling landscape, including exciting status quo changes for Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more heroes as they navigate a world ravaged by Revelation's unstoppable conquest.

Age of Revelation #0, a surprise prelude issue to the event, will be available at select retailers later this week, and additional copies can be ordered now. Age of Revelation officially begins on October 1 in Age of Revelation Overture #1, a one-shot by the current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman.

The final wave of new launches include Expatriate X-Men, a next generation X-Men team who directly opposes Revelation’s rule; Cloak or Dagger, a bold twist on the iconic duo currently experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to Marvel Rivals; Undeadpool, which sees Deadpool consumed by an insatiable hunger for mutantkind; and X-Vengers, a new Avengers squad led by Dani Moonstar, featuring classic members transformed into mutants.

We also have details on Unbreakable X-Men, a flagship X-Men title featuring Gambit and much of the X-Men of Haven House, including the Outliers and the all-new Spider-Girl; Rogue Storm, revealing the dark fate of Earth’s Mightiest Mutant; Iron & Frost, centered around Emma Frost and Tony Stark; and Sinister's Six, starring a team of deadly mutants led by Mr. Sinister.

Here's a first look at what's to come from the Age of Revelation event later this year.

UNITED BY WAR! X YEARS LATER, like the fallen and reassembled United States, the new team of Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee and Rift rises! They have seized control of the Mississippi River waters that divide mutantkind from the rest of humanity. Feared and powerful, their guerrilla tactics keep them in control – until a high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear them apart. Can they hold together when everything’s on the line?

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art and Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

On Sale 10/29

GHOSTED! X YEARS LATER, and Tandy and Tyrone have tied the knot – but their bond has come with a terrible cost. Now they can no longer exist on the same plane at the same time. Reunited at last, the pair now face a love story warped by power and fate.

CLOAK OR DAGGER #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

On Sale 10/29

THE MERC WITH THE MUTATED MOUTH…HUNGERS! X YEARS LATER, and the virus ravaging the Revelation Territories has finally made Wade Wilson into what he always wanted to be – a mutant! But not like this – NOT LIKE THIS! Deadpool’s healing factor is on overdrive, his mind a passenger in a body that hungers…and cannot be sated, unless he devours the life force of mutants! His next targets are the new blood known as Fearless, Magni, Kid Man-Thing and Fantastica. It’s Deadpool like you’ve never seen him!

UNDEADPOOL #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by E.M. GIST

On Sale 10/29

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST…HATED AND FEARED! X YEARS LATER, Earth still needs the Avengers…but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Dani Moonstar leads a new team of Avengers (Hawkeye, Vision, Water Widow, Shang-Chi, Variable Man and Cannonball) to protect the planet! But can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?!

X-VENGERS #1

Written by JASON LOO

Art b SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

On Sale 10/29

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD! X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying Penumbra. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood?

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 10/15

COLD AS FROST, HARD AS IRON! X YEARS LATER, after 3K’s devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. Secrets hide in the ruins of New York. The Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader.

IRON & FROST #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 10/15

KILL THE GODDESS, SAVE THE WORLD! X YEARS LATER, with Earth’s gods gone, only Ororo Munroe, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as Storm threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm.

ROGUE STORM #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 10/15

A SINISTER HEIST! X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister’s misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there’s nothing left to lose?

SINISTER’S SIX #1

Written by DAVID MARQUEZ

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 10/15