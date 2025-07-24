New MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER Series Revealed; Will Be Set In Controversial THE WORLD TO COME Timeline

Marvel Knights: Punisher, a new comic book series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dan Panosian set in the world of Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest's Marvel Knights: The World to Come, arrives in October...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Last month, veteran comic book creators Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest reunited to kick off a new vision of the Marvel Universe in Marvel Knights: The World to Come

After introducing a white Black Panther, the series has proven to be pretty divisive as the former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief and legendary Black Panther scribe put a new spin on this world's future. 

The limited series was released under the groundbreaking "Marvel Knights" banner they both helped create in the early 2000s. Introducing a bold future of fallen heroes, global upheaval and torn legacy, the series is epic in scope, leaving readers eager to dive even deeper into its rich worldbuilding.

This October, that opportunity arrives as The World to Come expands in Marvel Knights: Punisher, a spin-off series by writer Jimmy Palmiotti, co-founder of the original Marvel Knights line, and artist extraordinaire Dan Panosian.

Here's the official description for Marvel Knights: Punisher #1:

THE WORLD TO COME EXPANDS! One of the other pillars of MARVEL KNIGHTS enters the fray with THE PUNISHER! Experience one of the most savage comics ever and learn how Frank goes from the killer of killers you know to the man readers will soon meet in THE WORLD TO COME!

"The secret behind Marvel Knights has always been creative alchemy: the perfect blend of raw talent and fearless storytelling, forged by creators who don’t flinch when things get intense," Palmiotti explained. "Now, years later, under the iconic Marvel Knights banner that Joe Quesada and I created all those years ago, I’m writing a brand-new Punisher series."

"[It will be] lit on fire by one of the industry's most electrifying artists: the incomparable Dan Panosian," he continued. "This is Frank Castle pushed past his limits into uncharted, brutal territory. Dan and I aren’t revisiting a legend—we’re detonating it."

Panosian said, "The Punisher is raw, unapologetic and full of the type of grit we don’t often see anymore in mainstream comics. It’s an honor and privilege to illustrate Jimmy Palmiotti’s Marvel Knights return for all diehard Punisher fans. This one is for you."

"This Marvel Knights: Punisher series isn’t just returning, it's getting ready to make everything else look tame," Palmiotti added.

Check out Panosian's main cover for Marvel Knights: Punisher #1 below and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them.

Spo89xud o

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)
Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI
Art and Cover by DAN PANOSIAN
On Sale 10/8

