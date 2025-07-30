Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Finale And Teases The Next Sorcerer Supreme

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Finale And Teases The Next Sorcerer Supreme

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at the cover for One World Under Doom #9, the grand finale of the publisher's latest epic. We also have a first look at the candidates for the next Sorcerer Supreme.

By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2025
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The "Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel" took place at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, and a first look at the ninth and final issue of One World Under Doom has now been shared online. 

The conclusion of writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva's epic event series has defined the last year of Marvel Comics storytelling. On sale in November, Ben Harvey's cover dramatically teases Doom's fall, but while his reign may end, the impact of Doom's final actions will be felt forever.

What comes next? Will Doom retain the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme, or will another step up to become Earth’s prime mystical protector? We see the potential candidates in a new promotional image by artist Devmalya Pramanik, and Victor Von Doom isn't among them. 

Storm, the Scarlet Witch, Gambit, Captain Marvel, Clea, Shang-Chi, Nico Minoru, the Goblin Queen, Magik, and Valeria Richards are among the contenders for the next Marvel Universe's Sorcerer Supreme. However, we're sure you'll agree that some are a better fit than others. 

Here's the official description for One World Under Doom #9:

FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike. But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity. Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price...

"The story is in two parts," North explained. "[In the second part], you're kind of waiting for the other shoe to drop, because there's no way he's doing what he's doing without any consequences. So in the second half, you see what's going on behind the scenes."

He added, "There is some stuff coming up that I'm very excited for. I know issue nine is the conclusion, but issue eight has some big stuff that I’m very excited about."

Check out the One World Under Doom #9 cover below, along with that promotional artwork teasing the next Sorcerer Supreme.

image host
image host

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #9 (OF 9)
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art by R.B. SILVA
Cover by BEN HARVEY
On Sale 11/5

Sorcerer Supreme Teaser Artwork by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN Ending With Issue #24 As Marvel Comics Reveals First ULTIMATE ENDGAME Details
CerealKiller1 - 7/30/2025, 6:14 AM
If it’s anything like the new venom storyline, doubt it’s any of those candidates
Lysander45 - 7/30/2025, 6:50 AM
@CerealKiller1 - Riri Williams for some reason, maybe.

