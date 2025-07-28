Marvel Comics Announce ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA Crossover Series Set During World War II

Announced at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics' epic crossover sagas with the Alien franchise continue this November in Alien vs. Captain America by superstar writer Frank Tieri and acclaimed artist Stefano Raffaele.

The four-issue limited series follows Aliens vs. Avengers, the blockbuster series by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić, which concluded last month and marked the first-ever crossover between both universes.

Set during Captain America's legendary World War II adventures, Alien vs. Captain America pits Steve Rogers against the most terrifying extraterrestrials in cinematic history after the hero's greatest villains unleash Xenomorphs on the frontlines.

Here's the official description of the series from Marvel Comics:

SMASHING THROUGH, CAPTAIN AMERICA COMES FACE TO FACE WITH—ALIENS?! It's World War II and Hydra seeks a new weapon to defeat the Allies and win the war. To that end, the Red Skull has sent Baron Strucker on an expedition to the Himalayas to find the fabled city of Attilan. But instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker uncovers something much more deadly. Much more... Alien. Can Captain America and the Howling Commandoes stop the Skull and his newfound xenomorph weapons... or will the First Avenger learn that in war-torn Europe... no one can hear you scream?

"Ya know, sometimes a project comes along and you just have to pinch yourself that you get to be involved with it," Tieri shared. "I mean, here you have two of the most iconic properties in entertainment—Captain America, who is basically the ultimate hero, going against Alien, one of the ultimate names in horror."

"As a writer, what more can you ask for than that? Now I pitched this knowing I wanted it to be a period piece with WW2 as the backdrop because I knew it would give me so many fun elements to play with," the writer continued. "Cap vs the Red Skull, Baron Strucker in the Himalayas looking for Attilan, Bucky interacting with the Howling commandos, Hydra using the Xenomorphs as weapons, etc."

"We’ve got all that in the and more as fans can expect a nice mix of horror and heroics, and more than a few surprises thrown in for good measure," Tieri concluded.

Check out the main cover for Alien vs. Captain America #1 below by Leinil Francis Yu, along with a chilling foil variant cover by Dan Panosian.