Did Matthew Modine Just Spoil The GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA Villain?

Ever since the reveal of the sixth MonsterVerse installment’s cryptic title, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, fans have been in a frenzy of speculation. The mysterious subtitle alone has ignited wild theories about which towering threat the iconic duo will face next.

One dominant fan theory suggests that Supernova hints at a menace from beyond the stars, leading many to believe the film could mark the return of a cosmic nemesis from Godzilla’s past: SpaceGodzilla.

Fueling that speculation is newcomer Matthew Modine, who recently joined the cast. Not long after his casting, Modine began sharing clips from Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on social media.

Now, the kaiju fandom is in a debate, was this a subtle hint, an accidental spoiler, or is Modine simply having fun without realizing he may have let something big slip?

Matthew Modine trying to be the Tom Holland of the Monsterverse and just straight up spoiling stuff

SpaceGodzilla stands out as one of Godzilla’s most powerful and cunning adversaries, a true heavyweight among kaiju villains. Alongside legends like King Ghidorah and Destoroyah, he’s widely considered one of the toughest opponents Godzilla has ever faced across the franchise's long history.

What sets SpaceGodzilla apart is his unique ability to generate and manipulate massive crystalline structures, using them to channel energy, unleash devastating attacks, and even construct towering crystal fortresses. He can absorb various energy sources, including Godzilla’s iconic atomic breath, making him even more dangerous in battle.

Perhaps most impressively, SpaceGodzilla actually bested Godzilla during their first clash in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), cementing his status as a truly fearsome foe.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, is set to thunder into theaters on March 26, 2027. This latest addition to the MonsterVerse will be helmed by director Grant Sputore, known for his work on sci-fi thrillers.

The screenplay for Supernova comes from David Callaham, who previously contributed to the early drafts of 2014's Godzilla. This suggests a return to foundational elements of the franchise.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring a mix of established talent and rising stars. Audiences can look forward to seeing Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill in this monster-sized spectacle.

With a new director, a returning writer, and a fresh cast, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova promises to expand the MonsterVerse in exciting new directions. What new threats or alliances do you think Godzilla and Kong will face this time?