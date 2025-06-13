Did Matthew Modine Just Spoil The GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA Villain?

Did Matthew Modine Just Spoil The GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA Villain?

New to the Monsterverse, actor Matthew Modine recently joined the cast of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. However, he might have already let slip a major spoiler.

By MarkJulian - Jun 13, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Ever since the reveal of the sixth MonsterVerse installment’s cryptic title, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, fans have been in a frenzy of speculation. The mysterious subtitle alone has ignited wild theories about which towering threat the iconic duo will face next.

One dominant fan theory suggests that Supernova hints at a menace from beyond the stars, leading many to believe the film could mark the return of a cosmic nemesis from Godzilla’s past: SpaceGodzilla.

Fueling that speculation is newcomer Matthew Modine, who recently joined the cast. Not long after his casting, Modine began sharing clips from Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on social media.

Now, the kaiju fandom is in a debate, was this a subtle hint, an accidental spoiler, or is Modine simply having fun without realizing he may have let something big slip?

SpaceGodzilla stands out as one of Godzilla’s most powerful and cunning adversaries, a true heavyweight among kaiju villains. Alongside legends like King Ghidorah and Destoroyah, he’s widely considered one of the toughest opponents Godzilla has ever faced across the franchise's long history.

What sets SpaceGodzilla apart is his unique ability to generate and manipulate massive crystalline structures, using them to channel energy, unleash devastating attacks, and even construct towering crystal fortresses. He can absorb various energy sources, including Godzilla’s iconic atomic breath, making him even more dangerous in battle.

Perhaps most impressively, SpaceGodzilla actually bested Godzilla during their first clash in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), cementing his status as a truly fearsome foe.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, is set to thunder into theaters on March 26, 2027. This latest addition to the MonsterVerse will be helmed by director Grant Sputore, known for his work on sci-fi thrillers.

The screenplay for Supernova comes from David Callaham, who previously contributed to the early drafts of 2014's Godzilla. This suggests a return to foundational elements of the franchise.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring a mix of established talent and rising stars. Audiences can look forward to seeing Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill in this monster-sized spectacle.

With a new director, a returning writer, and a fresh cast, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova promises to expand the MonsterVerse in exciting new directions. What new threats or alliances do you think Godzilla and Kong will face this time?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/13/2025, 12:36 PM
Always the Joker 🃏
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/13/2025, 12:37 PM
Please be better than the last one with more Godzilla

2014 is my top 5 films of all time
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/13/2025, 12:48 PM
Space Godzilla haters in shambles.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/13/2025, 12:50 PM
That's promising
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/13/2025, 12:51 PM
Which fans got put into a frenzy?

Definitely not me. You must be hallucinating.

Nolanite out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 12:55 PM
Given the subtitle being “Supernova” which indicates a space based threat , I wouldn’t be surprised if SpaceGodzilla is the antagonist of this (or even perhaps Gigan).

However if that’s not the case then MODINE could simply be watching Godzilla vs SpaceGodzilla since it’s an influence on the film perhaps so we’ll see.

I think it would be nice though if Godzilla was more of a focus this time around since Kong had been moreso for the last 2.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 12:56 PM
Creatively bankrupt IP with not a single competent screenwriter in sight.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/13/2025, 12:57 PM
@McMurdo - bingo!
jst5
jst5 - 6/13/2025, 1:33 PM
@McMurdo - They need to hire a Jap to write these movies...it's in their dna.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/13/2025, 12:56 PM
Who cares all these Godzilla and Kong films are total dogshit aside from King of the Monsters.

Minus One is the best Godzilla movie ever but Legendary/WB had nothing to do with that (and you can tell)
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/13/2025, 12:59 PM
Wouldn't be surprised if the villain is an original creation like the two from the last movie. Could even see supernova be the name of the villain or a hint that it might go supernova
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 1:06 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I could see that aswell though I think it would be nice if we got another version of an old villain again like we did with MechaGodzilla in GVK or Ghidorah in KOTM.

The rest for the most part have all been original otherwise but maybe it’s a rights issue
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/13/2025, 1:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it would be nice to get some existing monsters, but I could see rights being in the way. Hadn't thought of it, but it would explain why the Apple show didn't really have big name monsters either
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/13/2025, 1:09 PM
The villain will be…
User Comment Image
🤣😜

