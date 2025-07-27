SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Trailer Teases More Blood-soaked Sand As Gladiators Battle To The Death

Roughly two years after the continuation was first announced, epic footage for Spartacus: House of Ashur has finally been released, courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con.

The new Spartacus series takes a daring alternate-history approach, offering a fresh twist on the original story.

It explores a major "what if" scenario: what if Ashur had survived the events on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance?

In this reimagined timeline, Ashur is rewarded for aiding the Romans in defeating the slave rebellion by being granted control of Batiatus’s former gladiator school.

The series departs from the canon of Spartacus: War of the Damned and reshapes key events from Vengeance, setting the stage for an entirely new storyline and character arcs that follow a very different course from the original.

House of Ashur will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit.

The series poses the question: what if Ashur (Nick Tarabay), hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance?

And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?

Spartacus: House of Ashur is set to run for 10 episodes, with STARZ aiming for a Winter 2025 debut, though a specific release date has yet to be announced.

Series creator Steven S. DeKnight expressed his enthusiasm in the initial press release for the series, saying, “To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity. I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

House of Ashur will be the fifth Spartacus series and in terms of the franchise's chronological order, it goes:

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: House of Ashur - an alternate, what-if series that starts from a different Vengeance finale; essentially events will run parallel to War of the Damned

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Joining Tarabay among the cast are:

Graham McTavish as Korris

Tenika Davis as Achillia

Ivana Baquero as Korris

Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara

Jordi Webber as Tarchon

Claudia Black as Cossutia

India Shaw-Smith as Viridia

Cameron Rhodes as Uvidus

and Leigh Gill as Satyrus

Spartacus franchise veteran Lucy Lawless is confirmed to appear in a guest role, while John Hannah is rumored.