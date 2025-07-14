Chisato and Mahiro Return For More Hyper-Violent Action In BABY ASSASSINS 3

Baby Assassins 3 is officially heading to U.S. home release on August 26, 2025, courtesy of distributor Well Go USA.

The Japanese action-comedy, which originally premiered in Japan on September 27, 2024, was previously known as Baby Assassins: Nice Days during its festival run, but will be released under the title Baby Assassins 3 for its Digital and Blu-ray debut.

The film had its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest 2024 in Texas, where it received a warm reception. It currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though that score comes from just 11 reviews.

Despite being labeled the third film, Baby Assassins 3 is actually the fourth entry in the franchise. It follows the original 2021 film, its 2023 sequel, and a 12-episode TV series that aired in 2024. Fortunately, each installment functions as a standalone story, so newcomers can jump in at any point without confusion.

Returning to their roles as the clumsy yet lethal duo are Akari Takaishi (Ghost Killer) as Chisato and Saori Izawa (John Wick: Chapter 4, Snake Eyes) as Mahiro. The supporting cast includes Sôsuke Ikematsu, Atsuko Maeda, Atomu Mizuishi, Tomo Nakai, Tsubasa Tobinaga, Mondo Otani, Kaibashira, karma, and Mr. Bunny.

The Japanese franchise has earned praise for its fresh mix of action and comedy, following two teenage contract killers who are both deadly in combat and socially awkward in everyday life. The series stands out for its intense, tightly choreographed fight scenes, often drawing comparisons to John Wick, while also weaving in dry humor and relatable moments from the characters' personal lives.

The Baby Assassins franchise was created by director Yugo Sakamoto in collaboration with fight choreographer Kensuke Sonomura. Together, they've crafted a series known for its stylish action, sharp humor, and dynamic fight sequences. The pair also collaborated on the recently covered, Ghost Killer.

"We’ve seen them fight, we’ve seen them chill, but in Baby Assassins 3, we see Chisato and Mahiro at the apex of their skills as they take on a brutally nihilist freelance killer who aims to take their place atop the assassin food chain. Director Sakamoto Yugo and action director Sonomura Kensuke are back with the most exciting and dangerous chapter in the Baby Assassins saga to date. This time, it’s a fight for their lives."