Aronofsky & Butler's CAUGHT STEALING Unveils A Wild New Poster

Darren Aronofsky, the acclaimed director known for powerful films like Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and The Whale, is taking a bit of a new direction with his new movie. He's stepping into the world of comedic action with his latest pic, Caught Stealing, from Sony Pictures.

This film is already generating buzz, drawing comparisons to gritty, darkly funny crime capers like Snatch and Layer Cake. So, if you enjoy movies with intense plots, a touch of dark humor, this one should be right down your alley.

Austin Butler leads the film and plays a character whose promising baseball career ended before it even began. His life takes an unexpected and dangerous turn when he agrees to look after his punk rock neighbor's cat. This simple favor leads to a case of mistaken identity, throwing him into the path of some very dangerous individuals.

Butler is joined by an impressive lineup of talented actors, including Regina King (Watchmen), Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan). The cast also features Griffin Dunne (War Machine), musicians Bad Bunny and Action Bronson, Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

Caught Stealing is based on a novel by Charlie Huston, a well-known comic book writer (2006's Moon Knight relaunch) and author, who also wrote the movie's screenplay.

If Caught Stealing is a success at the box office, it's likely just the beginning. Huston's novel is the first part of a trilogy, meaning we could see more films following Butler's character through a series of wild and violent adventures.

NYC 1998. Small favor. Big problem.



Caught Stealing is slated to hit theaters in the United States on August 29, 2025

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

Caught Stealing is directed by Academy Award® nominee Darren Aronofsky, screenplay by Charlie Huston, based on his book of the same name. The film stars Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Carol Kane.