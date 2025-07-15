"Nice Beaver!" THE NAKED GUN Popcorn Bucket Hilariously Recalls Original's Bawdiest Joke; First Reactions Land

If you haven't seen the original Naked Gun, you'll probably be a little confused as to why Paramount's reboot/legacy sequel's collectible popcorn bucket is a beaver, but the design is a callback to one of the comedy classic's bawdiest gags.

In the 1988 movie, Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) follows Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley) as she walks up a flight of attic stairs, and wryly utters the immortal line, "nice beaver," as Jane thanks him before sending home the punchline by handing him down an actual stuffed beaver.

We're not sure if the new movie will feature another beaver gag (maybe it'll be recreated by Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson), but the jokes from the trailers that have been released do seem to have gone over pretty well with fans.

"The environment that we're living in, I think, certainly helps," producer Seth McFarlane said of the positive reception to the first trailer in a recent interview with EW. "It's been a long time since a really high-profile hard comedy has been put out there," he says. "This is a true comedy, with a whole bunch of laughs. And I think that's something that's a little rare right now. And hopefully, if the movie does well, it brings a few more of those kinds of movies back into our shared landscape."

Check out the beaver bucket at the link below, along with the original scene, most recent trailer, and some first reactions.

Nice beaver. 🦫



Get your tickets now for #NakedGun, arriving in theatres August 1. The Beaver Bucket is coming soon to Regal.



🎟️: https://t.co/QKhyst2dYB pic.twitter.com/hKkiVXRzT7 — Regal (@RegalMovies) July 14, 2025

Let freedom rip. Ticketholders will receive this #NakedGun collector’s print at the Opening Night Fan Event on Thurs., 7/31 when you see the film at the first showtime. While supplies last at participating theatres. 🎟️: https://t.co/BbaWtApuFk pic.twitter.com/RyHiDyGOTH — Naked Gun Movie (@NakedGunMovie) July 14, 2025

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson embrace the silly for #NakedGun reboot! Dive into the new entry in the iconic comedy franchise in our latest cover story. ​​https://t.co/rtXUPZ3GeO pic.twitter.com/MTnRaq974R — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 8, 2025

Our own @jimmytotheo saw #thenakedgun and had this to say:



"My thoughts? Holy hell, The Naked Gun is the funniest flick I’ve seen for a while. Liam Neeson is so freaking perfect as Frank Drebin Jr. and the comedic chemistry he shares the Pamela Anderson is absolutely wonderful.… pic.twitter.com/aYwpKtu2pp — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 15, 2025

I saw The Naked Gun and I can now say they ARE making them like they used to! There are so many great jokes in this and you can tell the filmmakers had so much fun making an actual comedy movie. #NakedGun pic.twitter.com/uPWtfM1dE2 — Jeffrey Vega (@jeffreyvega) July 15, 2025

‘The Naked Gun’ is so deliciously stupid, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Very true to the spirit of the Leslie Nielsen movies I grew up loving. #NakedGun pic.twitter.com/RXbSSIPVr5 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 15, 2025

I bow to no man in my adoration of the original NAKED GUN, so I’m glad to report that the new one is fantastic. If there was any justice in the world, Liam Neeson would get an Oscar. Smart and hilarious from beginning to end. — Jim Hemphill (@JimmyHemphill) July 15, 2025

"Only one man has the particular set of skills...to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston. Paramount Pictures Presents, in Association with Domain Entertainment, a Fuzzy Door Production: THE NAKED GUN."