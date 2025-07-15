"Nice Beaver!" THE NAKED GUN Popcorn Bucket Hilariously Recalls Original's Bawdiest Joke; First Reactions Land

&quot;Nice Beaver!&quot; THE NAKED GUN Popcorn Bucket Hilariously Recalls Original's Bawdiest Joke; First Reactions Land

Regal has unveiled a first look at its tie-in popcorn bucket for Paramount's new The Naked Gun movie, which serves as a callback to one of the original's bawdiest gags...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2025 06:07 AM EST
If you haven't seen the original Naked Gun, you'll probably be a little confused as to why Paramount's reboot/legacy sequel's collectible popcorn bucket is a beaver, but the design is a callback to one of the comedy classic's bawdiest gags.

In the 1988 movie, Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) follows Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley) as she walks up a flight of attic stairs, and wryly utters the immortal line, "nice beaver," as Jane thanks him before sending home the punchline by handing him down an actual stuffed beaver. 

We're not sure if the new movie will feature another beaver gag (maybe it'll be recreated by Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson), but the jokes from the trailers that have been released do seem to have gone over pretty well with fans.

"The environment that we're living in, I think, certainly helps," producer Seth McFarlane said of the positive reception to the first trailer in a recent interview with EW. "It's been a long time since a really high-profile hard comedy has been put out there," he says. "This is a true comedy, with a whole bunch of laughs. And I think that's something that's a little rare right now. And hopefully, if the movie does well, it brings a few more of those kinds of movies back into our shared landscape."

Check out the beaver bucket at the link below, along with the original scene, most recent trailer, and some first reactions.

"Only one man has the particular set of skills...to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston. Paramount Pictures Presents, in Association with Domain Entertainment, a Fuzzy Door Production: THE NAKED GUN."

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/15/2025, 6:32 AM
Speaking of popcorn buckets...

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2025, 6:37 AM
I'm expecting this to be a complete retread, and the popcorn bucket emphasizes this. I hope it's great, but I've been fooled too many times with reboots and legacy sequels that offer nothing new. One in fifty work out
Latverian
Latverian - 7/15/2025, 6:46 AM
@ProfessorWhy -

The one thing that gives me hope for this is Akiva Schaffer on the helm, after the excellent Popstar and the surprisingly good Chip & Dale.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2025, 6:48 AM
@Latverian - Chip & Dale was a ridiculously good surprise!
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/15/2025, 7:00 AM
The trailers before jurassic world and superman got tons a laughs. Reminds me of the old school parodies. lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2025, 7:25 AM
I was always a fan of the Naked Gun series growing up(I’m in my mid 40s these days). As an adult, I can still watch the original ANY time and have a blast with it. 2.5 and 33.3 have their moments, but nothing tips the first for me, to the point where I have a poster above my work desk at home.

I was hesitant when this new one was announced, but with what I’ve seen, they’re treating it with care. I try to avoid trailers these days, but sometimes that’s unavoidable. The footage I’ve seen from this has me hopeful. Walked into a theater during the trailer and overheard the “man’s laughter” joke as I was sitting down - let out a loud chuckle at the stupidity and got me so excited for it. I kiss a solid spoof movie, and I don’t care much for the Scary Movie lot of that stuff.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2025, 7:27 AM
@FrankenDad - I miss* a good spoof. But I’ll kiss it, too.

