"Nice Beaver!" THE NAKED GUN Popcorn Bucket Hilariously Recalls Original's Bawdiest Joke; First Reactions Land

If you haven't seen the original Naked Gun, you'll probably be a little confused as to why Paramount's reboot/legacy sequel's collectible popcorn bucket is a beaver, but the design is a callback to one of the comedy classic's bawdiest gags.
In the 1988 movie, Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) follows Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley) as she walks up a flight of attic stairs, and wryly utters the immortal line, "nice beaver," as Jane thanks him before sending home the punchline by handing him down an actual stuffed beaver.
We're not sure if the new movie will feature another beaver gag (maybe it'll be recreated by Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson), but the jokes from the trailers that have been released do seem to have gone over pretty well with fans.
"The environment that we're living in, I think, certainly helps," producer Seth McFarlane said of the positive reception to the first trailer in a recent interview with EW. "It's been a long time since a really high-profile hard comedy has been put out there," he says. "This is a true comedy, with a whole bunch of laughs. And I think that's something that's a little rare right now. And hopefully, if the movie does well, it brings a few more of those kinds of movies back into our shared landscape."
Check out the beaver bucket at the link below, along with the original scene, most recent trailer, and some first reactions.
"Only one man has the particular set of skills...to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston. Paramount Pictures Presents, in Association with Domain Entertainment, a Fuzzy Door Production: THE NAKED GUN."