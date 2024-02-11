TEEN TITANS Movie Rumored To Be In The Works At DC Studios; Darren Aronofsky In Talks To Direct PLASTIC MAN!?

The r/DCULeaks page has shared what will likely be its final batch of DC-based rumors (more below), and we have some very interesting details on several projects that may (or may not) be in the works at DC Studios.

First up, it's claimed that a Teen Titans movie (live-action, presumably) is in the early stages of development. This wouldn't be the first time we've heard this, and given the popularity of the Teen Titans GO! animated series and more recent comic runs, we'd say there's a pretty good chance this rumor is on the level.

Maybe not so much this next one!

It's also being reported that Darren Aronofsky (Mother, Noah, Requiem For A Dream) is in talks to direct a Plastic Man movie. The filmmaker is a comic book fan (he was in line to helm a very different take on Batman many years ago), but wouldn't seem like the most obvious choice for a movie based on the (no doubt) comedic adventures of Eel O'Brian!

In addition, a St. Rock film is said to be in development, and the character of Ruthye is reportedly being cast for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with the studio looking for actresses between the age of 15 and 18 for the role.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has actually weighed-in on these rumors on Threads, noting that "at least one" of them is not true. Of course, this could mean that all are inaccurate, but if it is just one, we're obviously going to go with that Woman of Tomorrow casting call.

What do you make of these latest DC rumors? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.