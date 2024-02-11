TEEN TITANS Movie Rumored To Be In The Works At DC Studios; Darren Aronofsky In Talks To Direct PLASTIC MAN!?

We have a bunch of new DC-related rumors for you guys here, one of which is claiming that a Teen Titans movie is in development...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2024 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Teen Titans

The r/DCULeaks page has shared what will likely be its final batch of DC-based rumors (more below), and we have some very interesting details on several projects that may (or may not) be in the works at DC Studios.

First up, it's claimed that a Teen Titans movie (live-action, presumably) is in the early stages of development. This wouldn't be the first time we've heard this, and given the popularity of the Teen Titans GO! animated series and more recent comic runs, we'd say there's a pretty good chance this rumor is on the level.

Maybe not so much this next one!

It's also being reported that Darren Aronofsky (Mother, Noah, Requiem For A Dream) is in talks to direct a Plastic Man movie. The filmmaker is a comic book fan (he was in line to helm a very different take on Batman many years ago), but wouldn't seem like the most obvious choice for a movie based on the (no doubt) comedic adventures of Eel O'Brian!

In addition, a St. Rock film is said to be in development, and the character of Ruthye is reportedly being cast for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with the studio looking for actresses between the age of 15 and 18 for the role.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has actually weighed-in on these rumors on Threads, noting that "at least one" of them is not true. Of course, this could mean that all are inaccurate, but if it is just one, we're obviously going to go with that Woman of Tomorrow casting call.

What do you make of these latest DC rumors? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

Zack Snyder Reveals His Gritty Teen Titans In TEEN TITANS GO!, Prompting #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Resurgence
Zack Snyder Reveals His Gritty Teen Titans In TEEN TITANS GO!, Prompting #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Resurgence
Zack Snyder To Return To The DC Universe With Guest Appearance In TEEN TITANS GO!
Zack Snyder To Return To The DC Universe With Guest Appearance In TEEN TITANS GO!
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/11/2024, 2:05 PM
OHHHHHHHH SHIIIIIIIII 🔥🔥🔥💪🏾🤯
GhostDog - 2/11/2024, 2:09 PM
An Aronofsky directed Plastic Man sounds like potentially disturbing material
UniqNo - 2/11/2024, 2:22 PM
@GhostDog - For real! Deadman surely would be a better fit?

Teen titans makes sense though with where they're expecting to go with Batman and Damien.
Goldboink - 2/11/2024, 2:38 PM
@GhostDog -
And the one that is a true stretch. Gunn though. He'll take some thing off the wall and make it a real thing.

Too close to Mr. Fantastic though so that's the one that ain't happening.

Sgt. Rock though, damn. No Effing Way they go Sgt. Rock in this day and age, especially for a feature film. That's gotta be the red herring.
WruceBayne - 2/11/2024, 2:54 PM
@UniqNo - what about Del Toro doing Deadman?
lazlodaytona - 2/11/2024, 2:10 PM
Plastic Man should be on MAX, not in theaters.
I'm kinda sad MAX hasn't kept going with TITANS and especially DOOM Patrol. Titans was decent but I can certainly see a Teen Titans movie doing pretty well.
NinnesMBC - 2/11/2024, 3:08 PM
@lazlodaytona - Canceling those shows they even bothered to save back in 2020 when they were transitioning only to dump them and keep freaking Harley Quinn and greenlit a Kite Man spinoff is ridiculous. But such are the days of "Max" under Zaslav's subpar regime.
ThouBear8 - 2/11/2024, 2:11 PM
I would love this! PLEASE give us a legitimate depiction of Dick Grayson on the big screen. That character deserves better than what they've given him over the years.

Of course, the Robin they'll probably actually focus on will be Damian 🤮
FusionWarrior - 2/11/2024, 2:12 PM
TEEN TITANS GO PLEASE!
WruceBayne - 2/11/2024, 2:54 PM
@FusionWarrior - no thank you
FusionWarrior - 2/11/2024, 2:59 PM
@FusionWarrior - If this is true, Warner Bros. will have another crack at a live-action adaptation after Titans, except more authentic.
BobbyDrake - 2/11/2024, 2:13 PM
Yes please!!! Also a Nightwing movie while you’re at it. Thanks
dracula - 2/11/2024, 2:16 PM
Keep Cyborg on the Titans
bobevanz - 2/11/2024, 2:21 PM
They'll mess it up
bobevanz - 2/11/2024, 2:22 PM
Darren isn't doing this, if he couldn't make that TERRIBLE Batman movie of his.. this has no chance. No thanks
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/11/2024, 2:25 PM
Darren Aronofsky - "I've always wanted to make a Batman movie."

James Gunn: "That gig's taken. I'll give you Plastic Man, and maybe one day..."
Goldboink - 2/11/2024, 2:44 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -
Plastic Man has the kind of moral ambiguity that Gunn loves to play with. Could be fun.
NinnesMBC - 2/11/2024, 3:09 PM
@Goldboink - But bringing in the director that did Requiem for a Drea, Black Swan, mother! etc is the right fit though?
Goldboink - 2/11/2024, 3:29 PM
@NinnesMBC -
Yes, legit big time director who makes emotionally charged films. That's the one I want to see.
quas95 - 2/11/2024, 2:33 PM
I thought Gunn debunked the Darren Aronofsky Plastic Man rumor already? He said half of that rumor is true.
Matchesz - 2/11/2024, 2:33 PM
watch Plastic Man be some oscar level material
Shinzo - 2/11/2024, 2:35 PM
Awesome, about time! Hope they both finally happen and are good.
TheJester187 - 2/11/2024, 2:36 PM
DA almost did The Wolverine also. I was interested in his take before he got the boot.
harryba11zack - 2/11/2024, 2:39 PM
Jim carrey for PLASTIC MAN, they wouldn't need to use CGI
ObserverIO - 2/11/2024, 2:41 PM
Darren Aronofsky doing a DCU film would legitimize the heck out of that whole franchise. And would be so [frick]ing sweet too.

Would it be too much to ask for NC-17?
tb86 - 2/11/2024, 3:07 PM
If Teen Titans does become reality, then two candidates for the team should be Damian Wayne, played be whoever they select for The Brave and the Bold movie and Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle as I did hear they are still gonna use the Blue Beetle (2023) characters for James Gunn's DCU.
marvel72 - 2/11/2024, 3:23 PM
Base it on the brilliant and classic Marv Wolfman and George Perez run and it could be great.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

