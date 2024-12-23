TEEN TITANS: Characters That Will Make Up Live-Action Movie Team Reportedly Revealed

We've been hearing conflicting reports about which characters will make up the team in the live-action DCU Teen Titans movie, but the exact line-up may finally have been confirmed...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 23, 2024
Following an initial online rumor, we got confirmation (via the trades, at least) that a live-action Teen Titans movie was in the works at DC Studios back in March with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Ana Nogueira enlisted to pen the script.

Updates have been few and far between since, but a recent Production Weekly logline did claim to reveal the key team members: "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before… until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

However, we'd later hear that the movie will focus on a "pre-existing team being revived," which suggested that the roster would more likely consist of the original '60s comic book line-up: Kid Flash (Wally West), Robin (Dick Grayson), Aqualad (Garth) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy).

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that the movie's team will actually be the same as the Teen Titans animated series (we're not sure if he means the 2003 show or Teen Titans Go!, but it would be the same team either way), which would mean it'll be Robin (Grayson), Raven, Starfire, Cyborg and Beast Boy.

If accurate, this would indicate that the PW logline is false - although there's always a chance the film will feature both Damian Wayne and Dick Grayson.

There are a lot of conflicting reports to consider here, and we wouldn't be surprised if most of the characters mentioned above appeared in some capacity.

As for potential villains, while Ra's al Ghul would be a popular choice, James Gunn has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Deathstroke, who has become one of the Titans' signature foes over the years. We know that Slade Wilson and Bane will be part of a separate movie from Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton, so introducing the character as the antagonist of the Teen Titans film would make sense.

Richtman has also heard that the Clayface movie is close to finding a director, and is scheduled to begin shooting as early as January.

What do you make of this latest Teen Titans rumor? Would you prefer the animated series team, or do you think they should shake things up a bit? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/23/2024, 11:56 AM
You like teeball?
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/23/2024, 11:57 AM
Well that TV show makes a fortune in merch
Also, it came out in 2013 and ITS STILL GOING
So, is it the longest running DC TV series perhaps?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/23/2024, 11:57 AM
Me myself personally, I'm so tired of Ra's Al Ghul. But thats just me tho
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 12:00 PM
@HammerLegFoot - really?

I guess it depends on your exposure to him since he appears in animation & video games aswell…

However in live action , he hasn’t shown up outside of the Nolan films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 11:57 AM
Interesting if true…

That 2003 animated series was my first exposure to the Teen Titans so I would love for that to be the team.

User Comment Image

However given that we are getting Damian , Dick will likely be older unless this takes place in the past so I could see Robin being the former in this.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 12/23/2024, 12:01 PM
I prefer the main five
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 12:04 PM
Also that longline is definitely false since it’s the exact description used for a fairly recent Teen Titans run in the comics…

User Comment Image

Granted , they could use this as inspiration but still.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/23/2024, 12:16 PM
This works if Batman has recruited Jason Todd as his Robin and that's the Robin we meet in his first movie while Dick Grayson is leading the Titans. And then Jason died and Bruce goes into an isolated depression and Dick leaves the Titans to go to Gotham to defend it while trying to help Bruce break out of his depression and Robin becomes Nightwing.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/23/2024, 12:21 PM
I guess you can always make one of them a prequel, but if they use Damian for this and make this movie before the Brave and the Bold, that could get kinda messy. Hopefully they just use Dick Grayson and set it in the 00s or something
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 12:28 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - that’s a good point

Maybe they already know the release schedule of this is Damian but yeah , it could be cool to have this set in the past…

It can flesh out the world more and Dick too before we likely see him in Brave and The Bold
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/23/2024, 12:26 PM
Oh boy, if Wallace West is Kid Flash does this mean Wally is going to be the DCU Flash?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/23/2024, 12:33 PM
Give professional victim Ray Fisher another chance with the NTT cinematic line-up.
Accountability>Entertainment #BORGLIFE
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 12/23/2024, 12:38 PM
Sounds like another baseless educated guess to me.

