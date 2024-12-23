TEEN TITANS: Characters That Will Make Up Live-Action Movie Team Reportedly Revealed

Following an initial online rumor, we got confirmation (via the trades, at least) that a live-action Teen Titans movie was in the works at DC Studios back in March with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Ana Nogueira enlisted to pen the script.

Updates have been few and far between since, but a recent Production Weekly logline did claim to reveal the key team members: "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before… until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

However, we'd later hear that the movie will focus on a "pre-existing team being revived," which suggested that the roster would more likely consist of the original '60s comic book line-up: Kid Flash (Wally West), Robin (Dick Grayson), Aqualad (Garth) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy).

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that the movie's team will actually be the same as the Teen Titans animated series (we're not sure if he means the 2003 show or Teen Titans Go!, but it would be the same team either way), which would mean it'll be Robin (Grayson), Raven, Starfire, Cyborg and Beast Boy.

If accurate, this would indicate that the PW logline is false - although there's always a chance the film will feature both Damian Wayne and Dick Grayson.

There are a lot of conflicting reports to consider here, and we wouldn't be surprised if most of the characters mentioned above appeared in some capacity.

As for potential villains, while Ra's al Ghul would be a popular choice, James Gunn has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Deathstroke, who has become one of the Titans' signature foes over the years. We know that Slade Wilson and Bane will be part of a separate movie from Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton, so introducing the character as the antagonist of the Teen Titans film would make sense.

Richtman has also heard that the Clayface movie is close to finding a director, and is scheduled to begin shooting as early as January.

What do you make of this latest Teen Titans rumor? Would you prefer the animated series team, or do you think they should shake things up a bit? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."