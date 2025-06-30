THE RUNNING MAN Trailer Teaser Reveals First Official Look At Glen Powell's Ben Richards

Get your running shoes on, because the first trailer teaser for Edgar Wright's take on The Running Man is here. In that, star Glen Powell introduces an explosive sneak peek ahead of tomorrow's trailer.

By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2025 11:06 AM EST
In Stephen King's The Running Man, everyone, from the sprawling slums to the security-obsessed enclaves of the rich, tunes in every night to the nation's favourite prime-time TV game show.

They all watch the ultimate live death game as the contestants try to beat not the clock, but annihilation at the hands of the Hunters. Survive thirty days and win the billion-dollar jackpot - that's the promise. But the odds are brutal, and the game is rigged. The best score so far is eight days.

However, a new contestant, the latest Running Man, stakes his life while a nation watches. That's Ben Richards, the character who will be played by Twisters and Hit Man star Glen Powell in Edgar Wright's upcoming reboot of the novel (which was previously adapted in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role).

An explosive teaser for The Running Man has just been released (via SFFGazette.com), confirming that the trailer will race online tomorrow. Powell is put front and centre, giving us a first look at his take on Richards outside of set photos. 

The movie is one that's generated a lot of excitement, particularly with Wright at the helm. The original movie was lacking on several fronts, and didn't exactly do King's novel justice. All signs point to this version doing right by the book that the prolific author wrote as "Richard Bachman."

"One of the things about the book that I loved was the fact that Ben Richards is out in the world on his own, so it’s like the deadliest game of hide and seek," Wright previously said of his approach to adapting the novel. "It does feel like making a road movie in a lot of ways: a very intense, dangerous road movie."

"Ben is moving through different environments and meeting different people as he tries to survive 30 days out in the wild," the filmmaker added.

Explaining why he cast Powell, Wright said, "I felt it was important to see somebody who hadn’t really done something like this before. It’s similar to Bruce Willis, when he was still the guy from Moonlighting, before he did Die Hard, where that adds to the suspense. Can they make it?"

The Running Man opens on November 7, later this year. You can watch the trailer teaser below, and make sure you check back here tomorrow for the first full trailer.

Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/30/2025, 11:09 AM
Thats a pretty weak teaser for a trailer lol.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 6/30/2025, 11:10 AM
@Shivermetimbers - that what teasers are for
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/30/2025, 11:26 AM
@Shivermetimbers - If that scene is from the book, it's awesome. This is not a remake of the 80s movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/30/2025, 12:30 PM
@Shivermetimbers - The pull is that the explosion was practical, apperently that's a high standard these days.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/30/2025, 11:09 AM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/30/2025, 11:15 AM
@SuperCat - He runs like a girl... with rickets.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/30/2025, 11:20 AM
@Lisa89 - LOL! He does!
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 6/30/2025, 11:16 AM
This intrigues me. I've never read the original book by King, but I really love the Schwarzenegger movie. It's got some SUPER cheesy bits, but it's actually fairly prescient about the future in some ways.

I just watched Twisters over the weekend, and it's hard to dislike Glen Powell. Add in Edgar Wright, and I'll definitely check this out.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/30/2025, 11:25 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - give the book a go. You won't be disappointed. I've read it twice and will again. Hoping my son finishes it before November.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 11:26 AM
@TheTyrantVirus - that Arnold movie is a loose adaptation of the book with it retaining the general idea and a few names.

Funnily enough , it was originally set to star Christopher Reeve back in the day and be closer to the book where Ben Richards was just a regular guy and not a former cop like Arnold’s
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 6/30/2025, 11:32 AM
@JacobsLadder - I just went to audible to look into picking it up, but it turns out I already have it in my audible library. I might have to move it to the top of my queue for when I finish my current book.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 6/30/2025, 11:17 AM
“everyone… tunes in every night to the nation's favourite prime-time TV game show.”

Man, that feels so dated in the age of streaming. Kinda wild.
Reginator
Reginator - 6/30/2025, 11:19 AM
Arnold was the man, if I want to see the running man ill rewatch the 80's version.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/30/2025, 11:24 AM
@Reginator - I love Arnold too, but his movie is not the book. At all.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/30/2025, 11:21 AM
Cuz we got practical splosions!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/30/2025, 11:23 AM
@DarthOmega - that scene should be at the beginning. If this is book accurate, we're in for a treat.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/30/2025, 11:21 AM
Since 28 Years Later sucked, this is my last hope. I loved the book so much and really hope EW does it justice.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2025, 11:23 AM
Cool…

I like Edgar Wright and it’s got a hell of a cast so looking forward to checking it out!!.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/30/2025, 11:33 AM
I hate teasers for trailers
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/30/2025, 11:35 AM
They're really pushing this guy, aren't they? Isn't he a scientology fruitcake?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 11:54 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Online rumors only due to his friendship with Tom Cruise which supposedly were soundly debunked, he hasn't spoken much about his faith but most reliable reporting claims he is Christian not part of Tom's cult.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/30/2025, 11:50 AM
Glen Powell = easy pass
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/30/2025, 11:51 AM
I’m really hoping for a fairly faithful adaptation

