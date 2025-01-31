RUMOR: DC Studios' TEEN TITANS Movie Will Feature This Hero As Robin In Place Of Dick Grayson

Last March, we learned that playwright turned feature scribe Ana Nogueira had been tapped to pen a Teen Titans screenplay after impressing DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran with her work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

There have been conflicting reports about which characters will make up the superhero team in the DCU, with the latest reports claiming it will be Teen Titans Go! leads Robin, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg and Beast Boy.

With The Brave and the Bold set to revolve around Batman training Damian Wayne, the likelihood of Teen Titans' Robin being Dick Grayson is low. That will upset many fans but, at this point in the DCU's timeline, Dick is almost certainly Nightwing.

According to a new rumour, the plan is indeed for Damian to serve as Robin in this team-up. There's precedent for that in the comics and he's bound to have an interesting dynamic with his fellow teammates given the time he spent being trained by the League of Assassins (his mother is Talia al Ghul and his grandfather is the villainous Ra's al Ghul).

While it likely doesn't mean much, last December saw a supposed Production Weekly logline reveal, "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before... until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

Initially debuting in 1964, the team has a storied history in the DC Universe. The 2003 series, Teen Titans, brought together iconic characters such as Robin (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven under the guidance of writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez.

The series focused on the personal and heroic growth of its members as they balanced their lives as teenagers with their responsibilities as heroes. Notable storylines have included battles against foes like Deathstroke, Trigon, and the Brotherhood of Evil.

Nogueira was quietly hired to pen a Supergirl movie for Warner Bros. when the studio was developing a Sasha Calle-led The Flash spin-off. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo outing was in post-production at the time but the project was scrapped when Gunn and Safran took charge of DC Studios and moved on from Walter Hamada’s planned DCEU slate.

Many of you will know Nogueira best for starring in The Vampire Diaries, The Michael J. Fox Show, and The Blacklist. However, she’s also a budding writer, penning the Broadway play Which Way to the Stage and adapting author Alice Sola Kim’s short story Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters for Warner Bros. Discovery.

As always, keep checking back here for updates on Teen Titans as we have them.