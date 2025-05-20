TEEN TITANS: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Which Robin Will Lead The Live-Action Movie Team

Despite a number of other projects being shelved, the live-action Teen Titans movie is still moving forward at DC Studios, and there are conflicting reports on which version of Robin will feature...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Teen Titans

We got confirmation that a live-action Teen Titans movie was in the works at DC Studios last March, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Ana Nogueira enlisted to pen the script.

Updates have been few and far between since, but a (rumored) logline claimed to reveal the key team members: "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before… until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

However, we'd later hear that the movie will focus on a "pre-existing team being revived," which suggested that the roster would more likely consist of the original '60s comic book line-up: Kid Flash (Wally West), Robin (Dick Grayson), Aqualad (Garth) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy).

Scooper Daniel Richtman is now reporting that it will indeed be Bruce Wayne's son - who will also feature in The Brave and the Bold movie alongside The Dark Knight - that will lead the Titans, but a new Robin has also entered the mix. Nexus Point News writer Apocalyptic Horseman believes it could actually be the third Robin, Tim Drake, who became the latest Boy Wonder shortly after Jason Todd's death, and went on to take the name Red Robin.

We would definitely lean more towards Damien, although James Gunn and Peter Safran probably wouldn't see an issue with having multiple Robins in the DCU, so anything is possible.

As for potential villains, while Ra's al Ghul would be a popular choice, Gunn has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Deathstroke, who has become one of the Titans' signature foes over the years. We know that Slade Wilson and Bane will be part of a separate movie from Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton, so introducing the character as the antagonist of the Teen Titans film would make sense.

What do you make of this latest Teen Titans rumor? Which take on Robin do you feel should serve as team leader? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the Brave and the Bold movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 10:37 AM
he gave him the look
User Comment Image
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 5/20/2025, 10:40 AM
Watch it be the “Tim Drake” from the Titans show
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/20/2025, 10:48 AM
I hated Damien and Raven being a thing in those awful animated movies, that's Beast boy's girl.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/20/2025, 11:11 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/20/2025, 10:51 AM
Eric Winter would be a good choice for Batman/Bruce Wayne. It won’t happen, but I think he’d be good for the role.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 5/20/2025, 11:04 AM
I think we've seen the robin/nightwing evolution done already on screen... So I'm down for Damian leading. That would show his struggles at learning to be a leader as well a learning to work in a team.
#bethehero
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 11:05 AM
That rumored logline is likely false since it’s the exact synopsis used for Benjamin Percy’s run on the team that had the same lineup…

User Comment Image

It would be cool if it is Tim who is the Robin that leads the team since he’s underrated imo but it may likely be Damian (who I like) given Brave & The Bold.

Ultimately it depends imo if this comes out before or after that Batman film since the latter is suppose to be Damian’s introduction I think.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/20/2025, 11:21 AM

Jabbering about all this while we really have nothing on Batman is ridiculous. Every 3-4 months they say big news is coming about Batman, but it never comes. The 2 Batman idea is just soooo stupid at this point.

If Batman 2 doesn't start shooting within 4 months, they should just punt and start over. Fire Reeves. Fire MooseSh!tty. Then start from scratch still incorporating Penguin & Catwoman into Brave & Bold which introduces Damian Wayne.

They need to stop all the delays and dissimilating and get sh!t done.

Idiots.

