TEEN TITANS Movie Moving Forward But THE AUTHORITY, SWAMP THING, And More Have All Been Put On Hold

DC Studios has shared some big updates on its DCU plans, though several projects appear to have fallen by the wayside or run into trouble since first being announced at the start of 2023. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Teen Titans
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

At the end of January 2023, DC Studios gathered select members of the press and announced plans for a DCU slate dubbed "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." Many fans pointed out the similarities to Warner Bros.'s ill-fated 11-movie DCEU slate reveal in 2014 and, unfortunately, some of these DCU projects aren't moving along as well as hoped. 

Talking to press, co-CEO Peter Safran said of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker spin-off Waller, "We’ve taken a couple of cracks at it but still haven’t been able land. Waller has been a bumpy road."

The Authority, meanwhile, is "not the furthest along" according to James Gunn and, subsequently, "hasn't been made much [of] a priority." Safran explained, "It is a very big movie, if you’re going to do it properly. Some of the story elements perhaps that are in Superman and some of the other films we fast-tracked, step a little on the Authority."

It seems work on Swamp Thing has also slowed as Gunn said they only talk to filmmaker James Mangold "occasionally" about the movie. 

Booster Gold, meanwhile, has hit a similar stumbling block, and even though a showrunner was nearly attached, Safran confirmed, "Maybe he fell out of love, maybe he got busy, but we had to pivot."

Before getting too concerned about the DCU slate, the event also saw Gunn and Safran officially announce that Sgt. Rock is moving forward with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (apparently, Daniel Craig was only ever an "idea" as they never met with him).

Teen Titans is also happening with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow scribe Ana Nogueira attached to write the screenplay. 

"It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us," Gunn noted. "She’s fiddling with that now, but it’s definitely not a finished script."

Pushed for an update on Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton's supposed Deathstroke/Bane feature, Safran responded, "You say that like we’ve said that there’s a Deathstroke/Bane script." Adding that Orton is working on "something" for them, the executive said it's only "kind of like" a Deathstroke/Bane story. 

"These questions become headlines because they say, 'Have you ever talked about this?'" a seemingly exasperated later Gunn pointed out. "We’ve talked about literally every permutation on the way to come into this job, in terms of how were we going to handle it, what actors were going to continue over, what were we going to merge."

"We’ve talked about everything. Have we ever talked about Grant Gustin [star of the CW series ‘The Flash’]? Yeah. Have we ever talked about Robert Pattinson? Yeah. We’ve talked about all those things. But serious conversations? No," he added. 

Other updates include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow being halfway through production in London. Lanterns also began shooting in Los Angeles last week. 

Finally, three new animated TV shows aimed at a younger audience are also being developed; those are My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire and DC Superpowers.

Stay tuned for updates on all these DCU projects as we have them.

Related:

1 2
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/24/2025, 1:37 PM
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 2/24/2025, 2:44 PM
@Lisa89 -
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 2/24/2025, 2:52 PM
@Lisa89 - There's a lot that hinges on teen titans. Who are they gonna use. Dick, Tim, or Damien? Jason Todd wouldn't make sense and id love to see aspects of death in the family, maybe not shot for shot but joker with a crowbar and Jason is a must, probably won't work with Gunns tone though. If the use Dick it would have to be a prequel, Tim could work but he's not the most popular these days, If Damien then are star fire and cyborg going to be 10 years younger than Grayson? they would be a little creepy on dick's part. I figure it's obviously gonna have raven and beast boy, probably cyborg. It should stay close to the teen titans go and young justice that the kids grew up with but then if they want to use Damien they could go with what they did in the animated movies a few years back and had star fire as the teacher/caretaker. The teen titans setup will definitely show how the justice league will look
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 1:37 PM
Synder cut must have given him some pointers on how to make a cinematic universe during that big meeting
Vigor
Vigor - 2/24/2025, 1:40 PM
There is such a thing as over communicating. Perhaps Gunn never took a college level Communications course. Love the guys work but he will eventually learn the hard way about communicating too much. Feige, who is consider a communications wizard, even regretted announcing projects too early
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:41 PM
@Vigor - Blade and Armor Wars.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/24/2025, 1:42 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Inhumans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:46 PM
@Vigor - one thing I don’t understand why announce projects that are not greenlit at time.

At this point , just only announce/confirm the ones that you know you are definitely doing while don’t comment on the rest

Saves you from egg on your face.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/24/2025, 1:51 PM
@Vigor - who I consider**
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 2/24/2025, 2:37 PM
@Latverian - I'm still mad about that one.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/24/2025, 2:37 PM
@RitoRevolto - We all are, mate.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 1:43 PM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/24/2025, 1:44 PM
This is all likely the fallout from Joker 2's failure, which means nothing moves forward before they see the results of Superman later this year. Supergirl is obviously safe due to that being too far into production to stop.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/24/2025, 1:46 PM
@TheJok3r - Until July comes, nothing after 2026 is guaranteed. Gotta admit, the petty and toxic side me is curious about what the headlines look like if July is D-day.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/24/2025, 2:02 PM
@MCUKnight11 - If Superman has a production budget of around $150 million, then it should be fine. This thing doesn't have to make a billion, it just needs to be profitable.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:07 PM
@TheJok3r - this has absolutely nothing to do with Joker 2. This is about whether or not they have a screenplay they feel is great.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/24/2025, 2:30 PM
@McMurdo - Joker 2 was one of the biggest financial flops in the industry, which followed 4 other DC flops from 2023. You clearly don't understand how business works if you think it didn't have an impact on things DC related.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:50 PM
@TheJok3r - Joker 2 had absolutely nothing to do with anything related to the DCU going forward. Do you think Matt Reeves Batman sequel has yet to go into principal photography because the Joker 2 bombed?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/24/2025, 2:54 PM
@McMurdo - It doesn't matter if it's part of the DCU or not, these 5 projects from 23 and 24 were all DC comic book projects. WB is going to be careful moving forward, so chances are nothing moves forward before this July. Batman has always been a success for DC, so that's obviously safe.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 1:45 PM
test
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 1:47 PM
@reedRichards -
Latverian
Latverian - 2/24/2025, 2:09 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Say it right.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 2:29 PM
@Latverian - User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 2/24/2025, 2:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/24/2025, 1:47 PM
YAH, TEEN TITANS GO!!!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/24/2025, 1:48 PM
Just glad Teen Titans are getting more of the live-action treatment.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:09 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - clearly Ana Nogueira is on a tear.
Matador
Matador - 2/24/2025, 1:52 PM
Why make a Teen Titans movie before Batman gets settled in this universe and Robin gets introduced?

Or All the main leaguers introduced before having a League?

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:11 PM
@Matador - that's the question regarding Damien. Is Brave and the Bold a prequel to Teen Titans or what?
Matador
Matador - 2/24/2025, 2:53 PM
@McMurdo - I'm more lost now I feel like Gusto when his on a binge.

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 2/24/2025, 1:54 PM
Ugh! I want my Swamp Thing movie!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/24/2025, 2:12 PM
@Odekahn - sounds like Mangold hasn't put it all together.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 1:54 PM
That headline is kinda misleading…

It seems work on The Authority , Waller & Swamp Thing is still being done to various extents with the latter being the least (likely because Mangold is doing a SW film that is probably his next project) but they aren’t on hold since that means nothing is being done.

Anyway , them saying Orton’s film is kind of a like Deathstroke/Bane story makes me definitely think we are getting Secret Six which I’m down for!!.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/24/2025, 1:55 PM
The lineup they use for the titans will be very important .

Don’t announce these projects too early though.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/24/2025, 1:55 PM
I'm down for the TT as long as:

1) Cyborg is part of the team. Sorry, he just ain't a JL member to me.

2) they use the wholesome fish-out-of-water version of Starfire.
1 2

