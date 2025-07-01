IRONHEART's Post-Credits Scene Sets The Stage For Another Supernatural Story - SPOILERS

IRONHEART's Post-Credits Scene Sets The Stage For Another Supernatural Story - SPOILERS

Ironheart has wrapped up on Disney+, and we're now taking a deep dive into the post-credits scene, which characters it involves, and what it means for the supernatural corner of the MCU moving forward.

By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2025 10:07 PM EST
The second half of Ironheart has arrived on Disney+, and you can find a full breakdown of how things play out here. Like almost every MCU movie and TV show, there is a post-credits scene, but figuring out what it means for the future is easier said than done. 

After having his Hood taken from him by Riri Williams, Parker Robbins heads to the store run by Zelma Stanton's mom and seeks out the teenager's help. Well, some "supreme" help that he hopes she can assist him in tracking down (earlier in the series, Zelma mentions that she trained at Kamar-Taj for a time, so he's likely hoping to be connected with the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong). 

The scene ends with him suggesting they do a little "abracadabra" together, and it feels a lot like this was meant to lay the groundwork for the Strange Academy TV series that's now on hold. 

The idea was presumably for Zelma and Parker to train under Wong, with the latter hoping to regain his soul from Mephisto. Riri Williams may have even factored into the show, but as things stand, this is a pretty confusing stinger that only really confirms there are plans for Parker and Zelma's stories to continue...somewhere

Ironheart has been sitting on the shelf since it wrapped shooting in 2022, and much has changed for Marvel Studios since then.

Midnight Sons, Blade, and perhaps even a Ghost Rider movie are thought to be in production, but the likelihood of the stories of these streaming characters continuing in any of those movies surely can't be any better than 50/50. We'll have to wait and see. 

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

"Ironheart soars when Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Lyric Ross are on screen," we wrote in our 3* review, "but a by-the-numbers story means the series falls short of reaching the same heights as Iron Man. Still, the finale is an undeniable must-see."

All episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

