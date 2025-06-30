JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Are Unleashed

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Are Unleashed

The first reviews for Jurassic World Rebirth are in, and with critics mixed on filmmaker Gareth Edwards' planned fresh start for the franchise, it's debuted with a "Rotten" score. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the reviews are in for Jurassic World Rebirth. Unfortunately, it looks like the next part of the summer blockbuster season will get off to a bumpy start. 

July is shaping up to be a busy month for theaters, with this, Superman, Smurfs, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all competing for the attention of moviegoers. However, bad news for Jurassic World Rebirth could be good news for the Man of Tomorrow if this first wave of mixed reviews negatively impacts the box office prospects of Gareth Edwards' new start for the franchise.

73 reviews for Jurassic World Rebirth have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes as we write this, and it currently sits at a "Rotten" 58%. On the plus side, the score makes it far from the franchise's worst-reviewed instalment.

2022's Jurassic World Dominion has a dismal 29%, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has 47%. Next up are Jurassic Park III (49%), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (52%), Jurassic World (72%) and Jurassic Park, the only "Certified Fresh" entry with 91%.

It's worth noting that the Jurassic franchise is typically critic-proof, meaning there's every chance Rebirth will still be one of the summer's biggest hits.

"Jurassic World Rebirth is unlikely to top anyone’s ranked franchise list," writes The Hollywood Reporter"But longtime fans (count me among them) should have a blast." Variety notes, "Gareth Edwards rejects the silliness of the previous three films, directing Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey through a series of tense, exciting set pieces that hew closer to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic."

IGN was less keen, explaining, "For a movie that promises a 'Rebirth,' the latest Jurassic World plays it frustratingly safe, falling back on the blueprint of the original film, but not shedding any of the problems with the more recent movies." IndieWire echoed that sentiment by stating, "Needless to say, 'Rebirth' doesn’t do itself any favors by so frequently harkening back to the original. Bad as some of the previous sequels have been, none of them have been so eager to measure themselves against Spielberg’s masterpiece."

Suggesting that critics are divided, The Guardian counters, "It feels relaxed and sure-footed in its Spielberg pastiche, its big dino-jeopardy moments and its deployment of thrills and laughs. Maybe the series can’t and shouldn’t go on for ever: we need new and original ideas. This one would be great to go out on."

Entertainment Weekly adds, "Jurassic Park Rebirth is one of the more successful and satisfying entries in the franchise precisely because it, uh, finds a way to keep Loomis’ mantra close, foregrounding the film’s sense of wonder above a mere blatant cash grab."

Finally, ComicBookMovie.com's Rohan Patel says, "Jurassic World Rebirth launches a bold new era for the franchise, one that favors tension, scares, and spectacle over lore and exposition. It’s an adrenaline-fueled crowd-pleaser that understands exactly what it is—and delivers exactly what it promises."

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/30/2025, 2:22 PM
Rotten tomatoes ia the worst thing to happen to cinema
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/30/2025, 2:40 PM
@Nonameforme - it was great prior to the critics being aware of its existence. Now every review feels like it's either trying to up or down the aggregate.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/30/2025, 2:54 PM
@Nonameforme - yes but scarjo turns into a dinosaur in this one
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 3:15 PM
@Nonameforme - It was only ever good for what it was initialy designed by WB and Co for, to give additional info into how likely a film was to have broad appeal so theatres had more insight into how many screens/time slots to give a release.

For actual GA, as a guide, it is almost useless either as an idication if your likely to enjoy or film or hate it as that is always VERY subective and a consensus measure means little esp with niche/divisive content someone may or may not be into.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/30/2025, 2:26 PM
To no one's surprise.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/30/2025, 2:27 PM

These stupid things always hit because there are always a new crop of Dino loving kids. And this franchise has sold 10s of billions of dollars in toys and merch.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/30/2025, 2:29 PM
When will Hollywood realize that ScarJo is not leading lady material. She's no Angelina Jolie. Think of every movie where ScarJo was the lead.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 6/30/2025, 2:40 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Agreed and she's not that great of an actress either.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/30/2025, 3:08 PM
@SteelGunZ - She really isnt. I was so pissed that black widow didnt have a Russian accent. And I took it as a Halle Berry as Storm situation
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/30/2025, 3:23 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I feel the same way about Halle Berry.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/30/2025, 3:28 PM
@HammerLegFoot - She's no Angelina Jolie? That's your benchmark? lmao I don't have anything against Jolie, but you realize she's not even in the top 10 in terms of box office for leading ladies, right?
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/30/2025, 2:38 PM
Thought this movie was a dud but I’m sure Josh will give it 5 stars lmfao
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 3:21 PM
@tmp3 - For what it's worth I think that puts it at second best of the franchise on critic scores which means most those into Dino action will likely love it and will probably turn a nice profit. It isn't like you REALY want much of a plot for that kind of film ultimately so critics are always likely to have less favourable opinions of wafer thin narratives.

I enjoyed the first couple and the fourth, warts and all, but lost interest even if it were the best ever these days but ample will likely flock to watch on the big screen as watching them at home no matter how good your setup is nowhere near as good IMO.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/30/2025, 2:40 PM
The Jurassic films are the new Transformers. They make money no matter how bad they are.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/30/2025, 3:24 PM
@Huskers - They been just as bad.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/30/2025, 2:41 PM
Fùck rotten tomatoes
VoiceofReason
VoiceofReason - 6/30/2025, 2:55 PM
Hey now! The Lost World deserves wayyyy better than a 52%. It's lightyears better than Jurassic World.
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 6/30/2025, 2:57 PM
I’m an easy man…I see dinosaurs, I’ll in. To heck with RT reviews
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/30/2025, 3:25 PM
@cheeseburger - You’re the reason shit films make a lot of money, and why they’ll keep making shit films 😂
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/30/2025, 3:30 PM
@TheNewYorker - and if what you consider shit entertains me, youre shitty opinion doesn't matter.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/30/2025, 2:59 PM
Jurassic World Rebirth" has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 57%, while "The Marvels" has a score of 62%. This means that "The Marvels" received a slightly higher score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes than "Jurassic World Rebirth".

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Jurassic World Rebirth:
The film has a "Rotten" score of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 69 reviews.

The Marvels:
The Marvel film has a "Rotten" score of 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 360 reviews.

CHECK FOR YOURSELF!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/30/2025, 3:05 PM
Tbh after JP3 every movie just feels the same. I can barely remember anything about this new trilogy and i watched every movie on release day.

I love Jurassic Park but just move on, the first trilogy is great and still holds up to this day. They are better of adapting Dino Crisis since video game adaptations are a big thing now.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 3:29 PM
@ImNotaBot - JP4/ie JW was basicaly the first on a bigger budget IF they had ever fully opened the park instead of only a few having an advance look, that is it, that is basicaly the whole plot (minus the dude trying to smuggle out samples setting off the problems that is). The last one I aint gonna try and explain, they threw too much at it with the side plot of geneticaly modifying crops AND locusts so the GI food was left alone and had high yields, anyone who tried to grow traditional ones got the entire harvests wiped out whilst trying to rescue a kid and a pet Dino (think that covers it).
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/30/2025, 3:12 PM
Every reviewer on RT thinks they are Siskel and Ebert and want a Chris Nolan movie in everything they watch. They can never review a movie for what the movie is. It's such a biased cesspool.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/30/2025, 3:31 PM
@SonOfAGif - are you talking about audience scores, because RT doesn't have it's own reviewers. It aggregates reviews from all film critics. It sounds like you're just anti film critic.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/30/2025, 3:19 PM
The only joy I got out of Jurassic World franchise is watching Decker Shado's reviews of those crap movies.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/30/2025, 3:21 PM
I don’t need a single review. I have no doubt this movie is trash. Not even debatable, complete trash.

