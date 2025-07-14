JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Tops Half-Billion Worldwide And Holds Strong Even With SUPERMAN's Arrival

After a strong debut, there was speculation that Jurassic World Rebirth might cut into Superman’s opening weekend box office. However, both films appear to have found a way to coexist in North America, managing to perform well without significantly hurting each other.

In its second weekend, Jurassic World Rebirth saw a 57% drop in domestic earnings, fairly standard for a major tentpole release. Looking at other top 2025 films, this trend holds:

Lilo & Stitch opened with $146.01 million and dropped 57% to $63 million in weekend number two.

A Minecraft Movie debuted at $162.75 million, followed by $80.6 million the next weekend- a 50% dip.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning went from $64.04 million to $27.22 million- a 57% drop.

How to Train Your Dragon opened at $84.63 million, dropping 56% to $36.58 million the following weekend.

Sinners, however, broke the pattern, falling just 5% from $48.01 million to $45 million- a highly unusual hold for a blockbuster.

In short, Jurassic World Rebirth’s performance is in line with what we’ve seen from other top earners this year. While Sinners is an outlier with its remarkably strong second-weekend hold, most big films have experienced a similar 50–60% drop after opening.

Estimated totals through Sunday for Jurassic World Rebirth by international market include:



China - $62.7M

U.K. - $26.4M

Mexico - $22.8M

Germany - $15.5M

Australia - $12.6M

France - $12.4M

S. Korea - $12.1M

Spain - $11.8M

India - $9.7M

Italy - $8.2M

Director Gareth Edwards has made it clear that he approached Rebirth as a self-contained story. He also mentioned that, so far, he hasn’t had any talks with screenwriter David Koepp, producer Frank Marshall, or Universal about making a direct sequel.

That said, the film’s ending leaves the door wide open for future stories. While it wraps up the main plot, it also introduces new ideas and possibilities that could easily lead to more films. The question is whether or not they pick up right where this one leaves off or go a more standalone route?

The main stars of Jurassic World Rebirth include Scarlett Johansson, who portrays the character of Zora Bennett, and Mahershala Ali, who stars as Duncan Kincaid.

Jonathan Bailey is featured as Dr. Henry Loomis, while Rupert Friend takes on the role of Martin Krebs. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, with Luna Blaise as his eldest daughter, Teresa Delgado, and Audrina Miranda as his youngest daughter, Isabella Delgado.

Other key cast members include David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, Philippine Velge as Nina, Bechir Sylvain as Leclerc, and Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater.

The movie is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp.

David Leitch, known for his work on John Wick, was originally slated to direct the upcoming Jurassic World installment. However, he ultimately exited the project, citing a lack of creative flexibility.

According to reports, much of the film’s direction had already been determined by the producers, leaving Leitch with little room to shape the movie according to his vision.

His departure came as the studio rushed into pre-production, eager to pivot from the mixed reception of Jurassic World Dominion.

While that film achieved massive box office success, crossing the $1 billion mark, it also received the franchise’s poorest critical reviews, prompting a reevaluation behind the scenes.