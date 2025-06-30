JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Review: "An Adrenaline-Fueled Crowd-Pleaser You Won't Want To Miss!"

While many expected a longer break between films—especially with the previous trilogy concluding just three years ago—we’re heading back to the land of dinosaurs this week with Jurassic World Rebirth. Hatched from the mind of Steven Spielberg himself, this new chapter takes the franchise in an exciting and terrifying new direction, simply by going back to basics.

**This review may contain minor spoilers for Jurassic World: Rebirth.**

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, the seventh installment in the blockbuster franchise kicks off a standalone storyline featuring an entirely new cast of characters. Led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), the team is sent to a previously unknown island—Ile Saint-Hubert—to retrieve the DNA of the three largest remaining prehistoric species: from land (Titanosaurus), sea (Mosasaurus), and air (Quetzalcoatlus) in hopes of developing a revolutionary drug capable of saving millions of human lives.

Meanwhile, a civilian family—the Delgados (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda)—find themselves shipwrecked near the island after an early encounter with one of these colossal creatures. Forced to survive the escalating chaos, they join forces with Zora and her team of mercenaries and ultimately uncover the island’s deep dark secret: mutant dinosaurs!

That’s the film’s basic premise, setting the stage for an old-school adventure that leans closer in tone and scope to the original Jurassic Park films—particularly Jurassic Park III—rather than the world-building ambitions of the Jurassic World trilogy. Director Gareth Edwards and screenwriter David Koepp acknowledge what’s come before, but after thirty years of dinosaur cinema, they’re more interested in having fun and upping the scares than turning dinosaurs into the Avengers.

Despite an accelerated production schedule, Edwards and Oscar-nominated cinematographer John Mathieson make Rebirth look and feel more dangerous and vibrant than its predecessors, thanks in no small part to the film’s on-location shoot. While dinosaurs have looked cool in cities, they unsurprisingly feel far more terrifying in the jungle. Edwards takes full advantage of this setting, using it to amplify suspense and create opportunities for terrifying encounters. He also injects a healthy dose of fun, embracing the insanity of the premise and avoiding the overly self-serious tone of the recent trilogy. Unlike the previous three films that tried to make dinosaurs more family-friendly, Rebirth allows them to simply be animals—feral, unpredictable, and, above all else, deadly.

Borrowing from his own '90s playbook, Koepp structures the film like a relentless theme park ride, hurling us from one deadly encounter to the next with barely a moment to breathe. Just escaped the Mosasaurus? Here come four Spinosauruses. Then it's on to the Titanosaurus, followed by a swooping Quetzalcoatlus. Was that a Velociraptor? And now a Dilophosaurus? Oh, hello, Mr. T-Rex. And just when you think you’ve seen it all—Mutadons?! And finally… the D-Rex!

Whew. If you're here for dino thrills, the film delivers. If you're looking for substance, though, it leaves a bit to be desired. While Zora, Henry, and Duncan make a good team, their mission isn't particularly compelling, especially since it never seems particularly challenging. In contrast, the shipwrecked Delgado family carries much of the film’s heart and tension. Watching a helpless child evade a dinosaur is inherently more terrifying than watching competent mercenaries, most of whom exist solely as dino fodder. The stakes do feel predictable—those you expect to die, do; and those you expect to survive, well, uh... they find a way.

When it comes to action, Rebirth doesn’t disappoint. The standout is the long-awaited T-Rex river raft chase—a moment fans of the Michael Crichton novel have been waiting over three decades to see on screen. It’s the film’s crown jewel. As a longtime fan, I selfishly wanted it to be longer, but it’s near-perfect as is. The newly designed Tyrannosaurus also looks fantastic, offering a fresh yet faithful update to the franchise’s most iconic creature. While we’ll always love Rexy, this new King is is more than worth the price of admission. Other standout moments include the Mosasaurus/Spinosaurus team-up, the Quetzalcoatlus attack, and the explosive finale featuring the Mutadons and the Distortus Rex.

The new cast of Johansson, Ali, and Bailey are all likable, and they make for a strong lead trio, although the former two would have benefitted from more fleshed out character backstories rather than the vague conversation we’re given. Bailey’s character has a fun connection to Dr. Alan Grant, providing the only real link to the earlier films beyond a shared continuity. The Delgado family is easy to root for, and the dynamic between Garcia-Rulfo and his daughters adds both heart and levity to the film.

What the characters lack in depth, they make up for with action chops—especially Johansson. Already an A-list action star thanks to her role as Black Widow, she channels that same energy here, proving more than capable as the film’s lead. Whether she headlines a new trilogy remains to be seen, but after this debut, it's certainly an exciting prospect.

The dinosaurs are, as they should be, the true stars. The T-Rex gets the biggest applause moment, but each creature has its time to shine. The Mutadons are creepy and terrifying in their third-act hunt, while the D-Rex is quite impressive as the film’s final boss, wreaking all kinds of havoc in an explosive finale, although he doesn't get too much screentime, so fails to make a lasting impression.

Ultimately, Rebirth is a welcome addition to the franchise, successfully transitioning the series into a new era—one where we can simply enjoy dinosaurs being dinosaurs again, rather than expecting them to save the day with a conveniently timed, movie-ending dino brawl. While the human characters could have benefited from more depth and stronger dialogue, it's a forgivable shortcoming given the film’s primary goal: delivering a satisfying dose of dino mayhem.

We're also treated to a fantastic new score from Alexandre Desplat, which perfectly captures both the awe and tension of the film’s biggest moments.

Jurassic World Rebirth launches a bold new era for the franchise, one that favors tension, scares, and spectacle over lore and exposition. It’s an adrenaline-fueled crowd-pleaser that understands exactly what it is—and delivers exactly what it promises. With Scarlett Johansson leading the charge and the long-promised T-Rex river chase finally realized, this is one summer blockbuster you won’t want to miss.